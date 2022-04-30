Two more Mobile-area players were selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, bringing the total number of player from the area selected to six. That’s the most ever in one draft for players from the Mobile area. The previous high was four in 2014 and 2015.

On Saturday, Alabama defensive back Jaylyn Armor-Davis (St. Paul’s) was selected in the fourth round with the 119th overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Seven picks later, the Las Vegas Raiders used their fourth-round pick to select LSU defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (Murphy) with the 126th overall selection.

Previously, Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (Williamson) was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round, while Tennessee wide receiver-kick returner Velus Jones Jr. (Saraland), LSU defensive back Cordale Flott (Saraland) and South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (McGill-Toolen) were selected in the third round.

Only one other Mobile-area player remains available in this year’s draft — Boston College (by way of Jacksonville State) tight end Trae Barry (Spanish Fort), who is considered a late-round selection.

Farrell decided to leave the LSU football team in the preseason to return to Mobile and help care for his grandmother, who was suffering from COVID-19 ailments, but her health improved and Farrell returned to the team. He did so in a big way, making 45 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, 24 quarterback hurries and 26 solo stops.

For his LSU career, Farrell took part in 747 plays, making 143 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. His quickness for his size has made him a solid draft prospect. He played in the Senior Bowl and took part in the NFL Combine.

Armour-Davis was a second-team All-SEC cornerback and is noted for his ability to find the football and for his physical nature and quickness. This past season he produced three interceptions, 32 tackles, one tackle for a loss, four pass breakups, one quarterback hurry and one tackle for a loss in 11 games played.

He was hampered by a foot injury late last season that kept him from participating in the Senior Bowl. He was the highest-rated recruit of this draft class from among the local players expected to be selected when he was being recruited out of St. Paul’s. he was a four-star recruit who was listed as the No. 2 prospect overall in the state.