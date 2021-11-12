After more than four months since the June 29 murder of James Jones, 79, a suspect has been taken into custody.

Authorities announced Friday Deangelo Demetrius Merrill, 29, Prichard has been arrested and charged for the late-night murder and first-degree burglary of Jones this past summer at Pathways Apartments located at 2602 South Florida Street.

According to the report at the time, Merrill allegedly forced the door open to Jones’ residence and shot him. Merrill, who is a felon, is also being charged for illegally possessing a firearm while allegedly committing these crimes. He faces a second firearm charge for an incident on June 9 when he was cited for trafficking cocaine.

Merrill was on probation at the time of the June 29 incident and that status has now been revoked. His criminal record shows a string of drug and theft crimes dating back to 2018. In 2010, he was charged with first-degree assault.

The suspect was arrested in March for drug possession, but efforts to revoke his bond by the Mobile County District Attorney’s office failed. At later hearings in April and May, prosecutors could not get key witnesses to appear in court to revoke Merril’s probation either.

According to MPD, the U.S. Marshals Task Force along with the Tactical Intelligence Unit, K9 Unit and ALEA Aviation Unit located Merrill and took him into custody.