The Mobile Police Department announced Friday that officers made an arrest for the 1999 murder of Marcel Chandler.

According to a news release, “investigators connected 42-year-old Jamelle Thomas to Chandler’s death.” Thomas is currently being held at Mobile Metro Jail on unrelated charges.

On December 13, 1999, officers found 24-year-old Marcel Chandler murdered in the 4000 block of Cresthaven Road.

The statement said Maj. Linda Tims, who served as lead investigator on the case in 1999, “is happy that the case has been solved” after more than 20 years, but as Thomas has not yet appeared in court for the crime, he is presumed innocent. The MPD’s statement noted Chandler was the father of a 4-year-old son when he was killed.

“For nearly 21 years, I have lived with the pain of not being able to provide the family with closure for the death of Marcel Chandler, which they so richly deserve,” Tims said.

Thomas’ bond was set at $250,000, according to Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich’s office. An arraignment in the case has been set for Tuesday, June 16.