A 22-year-old Italian national was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with three felonies in relation to an allegation of rape on the campus of Spring Hill College (SHC) earlier this month. Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich said Vassil Kokali, a native of Rome and member of the Badgers’ soccer team, is facing a bond hearing this morning for rape, sodomy and burglary. Prosecutors are asking the bond be set at $50,000 for each charge.

On March 24, SHC junior Audrey Cox took to Facebook to share that she was “violently attacked” by a fellow student on March 12 after returning from a night in downtown Mobile, “leaving blood and bruises.” Cox, who acknowledged she is a “vocal person” and a frequent presence on social media, alleged after reporting the assault to SHC and discussing it among her social network, administrators showed a “blatant disregard” for “hundreds” of victims on the campus.

“As soon as I started talking about my story, HUNDREDS of brave, strong women came forward to me about their haunting stories,” Cox wrote. “About how Spring Hill College has neglected them, ignored them, betrayed them and scarred them.”

Cox also posted several messages she’s received from other alleged victims or those with knowledge of previous sexual reports, as well as an alleged email from SHC administrators Cox said was intended to “silence their victims.” The message indicates the college has received complaints about cyberbullying and harassment due to Cox’s posts, and warned she can be subject to disciplinary proceedings as a result.

The next day, Cox sent an open letter to SHC President Dr. Joe Lee and the SHC Board of Trustees claiming “this is more than just an isolated incident, but rather a trend of allowing sexual assaults to be swept under the rug.” It was signed by 742 students and alumni.

“As I am sure you are aware, there is a social media page where students have anonymously submitted their experiences with sexual assault on Spring Hill’s campus,” the letter said. “The number of students sharing their experiences is continuing to grow daily, bringing light to the fact that Spring Hill College has an unequivocal issue with sexual assault on campus. As alumni, we also know these stories personally from our friends, peers, and our own time on the Hill.”

The letter challenged the administration to support three primary demands: to mandate in-person consent and bystander intervention training and education for all students, faculty and staff and require all students to take a mandatory course on sexual assault prevention; to institute a standardized protocol with a step-by-step procedure of how to handle all sexual assault allegations on campus; and to assess each dorm hall for safety, specifically, that exterior door locks engage each time a door is closed.

By March 26, Lee wrote his own letter to the SHC community, stating he has already embraced some of those suggestions.

“This incident has opened up many deep feelings and also brought to light important needs that we must address to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our students,” Lee wrote. “Two petitions have been shared with me that outline these needs. Both are elevating key areas that we all agree have to be taken seriously and have to move into action.”

Lee, who declared “we live by a mandate of zero tolerance for violence,” pledged to activate a coordinated community response team (CCRT) “to help eliminate sexual assault, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking.” Reportedly, the team will include SHC staff and students, representatives from Lifelines Counseling Services and representatives from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

Lee also committed to reestablishing the Spring Hill College Sexual Assault Response Team (SART), focused on victim advocacy. Students claim SART was disbanded by the college in recent years, but SHC has given no reason why. Lee also said a security audit will be conducted at residence halls, sexual assault awareness and intervention training will be “elevated,” and a program director will be hired to supervise the effort.

“We take every mention of violence in our campus community seriously,” Lee wrote, adding the college is “thoroughly examining the information about possible additional incidents … Spring Hill College is as focused as ever on an enhanced, safe campus experience.”

Reports filed by SHC to a federal database indicate at least 13 sexual assaults were reported on campus between 2016 and 2019. Cox did not respond to requests for comment for this article, but elaborated on the incident for some local TV stations. Cox told WKRG her attacker was with her group downtown, and she believes she could have been drugged.

On Saturday, more than 100 people attended a “Take Back the Night” event on the SHC campus, with several speakers discussing the issue of sexual assault both on and off campus. Upon Kokali’s arrest Tuesday, Rich said her office was also investigating other cases at Spring Hill College. She said there is “no particular protocol” for working with collegiate police departments to investigate violent crimes, but prosecutors in this case made initial contact with SHC after media reports began to circulate.

“We were not notified,” she said.

Kokali also lists himself as an assistant coach for the AFC Mobile soccer team in a social media profile, but Lagniappe was told Tuesday he worked only briefly in a volunteer capacity earlier this year, and the relationship was terminated once the allegations surfaced.

“He is not and never has been an employee of AFC Mobile,” a spokesman said.