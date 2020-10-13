After a brief pursuit Saturday, Mobile police arrested a Pensacola man who was spotted driving a vehicle owned by one of the victims of a double homicide in Elberta the day before.

While he is currently being held in Mobile Metro Jail on charges of drug possession, receiving stolen property, carrying a pistol without a permit and attempting to elude police, the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has placed a hold on 36-year-old Antwon Montrex Smith (pictured above) for the charge of capital murder.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Lt. Andre Reid, commander of the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), said investigators believe Smith shot and killed Ryan Fraizer and Joshua Carroll Oct. 9 in a drug deal gone bad.

“Our victims are both from the Seattle area. They were here working as lineman who install cable for various companies in the area, and they were bouncing around the Southeast over the last several months, but had recently been working in Louisiana until Hurricane Delta threatened,” Reid said.

On Oct. 8, Fraizer and Carroll allegedly returned to Pensacola to work for a previous employer.

“They made it to Pensacola, met up with coworkers, had a discussion and decided to meet up with a drug associate,” Reid said, implicating Smith. “Smith did not come through with his end of the bargain. Both were shot multiple times and left for dead.”

On Friday morning, the Elberta Police Department received a call for service regarding two subjects laying in the roadway on County Road 95 near Fitzpatrick Road. The Elberta Police Department sought the assistance of MCU, and Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack said 28 local investigators began to work the case.

Reid said Smith stole one of the victims’ vehicles and wallet, but officers were able to identify both of the victims because one of them left behind a pet dog that had “personally identifying information.”

“We were able to make contact with the previous owner of the dog and things began to snowball from there,” he said.

BCSO put out a bulletin for the missing vehicle and on Saturday, it was spotted by Mobile police.

“A pursuit ensued and Smith was arrested,” Reid said. “Officers seized drugs, cash and a firearm. Inside the vehicle was a significant amount of blood and blood stains and ammunition.”

Reid said the caliber of the weapon recovered was “similar” to shell casings found at the scene of the homicide, but officers believe Smith also attempted to conceal or destroy evidence after the crime, and investigators are continuing to work leads.

“There is plenty of other evidence and information I’m not prepared to share until a trial,” he said. “But our community is safe, as I reported the first day this happened. We thought this was isolated and it was. We have plenty of leads and investigators out right now following up on leads, and our focus will be on a solid prosecution of Mr. Smith and making sure justice is served.”

Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said Smith will likely appear before a Mobile County Circuit Court judge for a bond hearing and arraignment, but a hold has been placed upon his release until he faces the capital murder charge in Baldwin County.

“He’s not going anywhere,” she said.

Separately, an officer from the Crestview Police Department in Florida was at the news conference, and disclosed Smith’s arrest renewed his department’s interest in the 2017 disappearance of Smith’s then-girlfriend, Calandra Stallworth.

According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, Stallworth was a mother of two, whose family reported her missing in March 2017. Two days after the report, Stallworth “allegedly went to the Crestview Police Department to inform officers that she had been on a short vacation in Alabama with her boyfriend, Antwon Smith, and was out of range for cell phone service. Law enforcement then closed the case.”

Reportedly, Stallworth “was normally in constant contact with her family,” but never spoke to them about closing the case. She was never seen again.

Allegedly, Smith “was later found with Stallworth’s car and personal belongings, but there was no sign of Stallworth. Officers found no evidence of foul play, but Smith was arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession and for driving with a suspended or revoked license.”

The officer reported Smith spent two years in a Florida prison on those charges before he was released earlier this year.

Anyone with more information about Smith or the disappearance of Stallworth is asked to call the Baldwin county Sheriff’s Office at 251-972-6802 or the Crestview Police Department at 850-682-3544.