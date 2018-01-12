SUBMITTED — According to a news release from the Mobile Police Department, Greg O’Neal Hackett (pictured), 28, has been arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder for the Dec. 27 shooting death of 89-year-old John Higby in the Dauphin Square shopping center.

Investigators believe Higby was shot during an attempted robbery. The incident transpired in broad daylight on a Wednesday, in a parking lot frequented by many in the neighborhood. Last week, the MPD released security footage from a nearby apartment complex and announced they were searching for two persons of interest. Additional details are forthcoming.