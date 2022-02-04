A review of Mobile County concealed carry permit violations and arrests in the month of January raises questions about the actual impact of concealed carry permits for law enforcement.

In the first 31 days of 2022, Mobile County law enforcement officers charged and arrested 93 individuals for carrying a pistol concealed without being licensed by a sheriff to do so. Of those arrested, 75 percent of the concealed carry violations were in addition to other arrestable offenses. As much as 25 percent of the time, arrests were made when a concealed carry violation was the only offense. Only 15 percent of the 93 arrested for concealed carry violations had Mobile County rap sheets with prior violent offenses.

In Alabama, it is already illegal to be in possession of a firearm as a felon and to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Judges can also issue firearm restrictions as conditions of bail. The state’s permit requirement only makes it illegal to carry a pistol in a specific matter, namely concealed on one’s person or within one’s reach in a vehicle. Concealed carry permits are not required to purchase, own or open carry a firearm.

Mobile police made 79 arrests, Mobile County Sheriff’s Deputies made seven; State Troopers, 2; Creola PD, 1; Dauphin Island PD, 1; Mount Vernon PD, 1; and Prichard PD, 1.

The results come in the wake of a surge in support among state lawmakers to repeal concealed carry requirements. On Wednesday, a State Senate committee voted 6-4 to advance one of several bills to remove the requirement.

In more than 42 percent of the offenses, the individual arrested had no prior rap sheet record in Mobile County’s database. Of that 42 percent, 23 concealed carry charges were made in addition to a traffic or drug charge. Seven individuals had no Mobile County rap sheet and no additional charges.

Black individuals made up 91 percent of those charged for having no concealed carry permit, and 88 percent of all those arrested were male. The average age of those charged was 28 years old, with individuals ranging between 18 and 62. Bond amounts for concealed carry charges range between $500 and $1,500.

Carrying concealed without a permit is a Class A misdemeanor and carries fines of between $50 and $500. According to Mobile Municipal Court records obtained by Lagniappe, in 2020 there were 245 concealed carry violation charges with $80,767.10 in fines assessed and $35,667.80 actually collected. In 2021 there were 335 charges with $83,278.70 in fines assessed and $39,356.20 actually collected.

Collecting fines assessed through Mobile County Circuit Court requires a records request to be submitted to the Alabama Administrative Office of Courts. Lagniappe submitted a request this week and is awaiting a response. A spokesperson said the records would “likely” cost hundreds of dollars.

Are they helping reduce crime?

Alabama Sheriff’s have often made local discretion of permitting as an appeal for the concealed carry license, citing familiarity with local offenses, mental health history and an additional layer of background checks.

However, a 2019 investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) revealed that 18 of Alabama’s 67 sheriffs were not properly processing concealed carry permit applications through the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), resulting in residents no longer being able to use a concealed carry permit to forego a NICS report when purchasing a firearm.

Sheriffs also claim concealed carry permits are a means of just cause for officers to inspect firearms and determine if they are stolen.

Sheriff Association President and Montgomery Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told Lagniappe last month repealing the requirement will further damage Alabama communities.

“We’ve already experienced the highest year in violent crime in Alabama history,” Cunningham said at the time. “Now you’re going to have just tons of people carrying guns. All we’re doing is pulling more to the streets.”

There are 21 other states who have repealed their concealed carry requirements. Permitless Carry advocates have commonly stated removing permit requirements does not affect crime.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office took to social media last week in an attempt to debunk the claim, highlighting about half the states in a Facebook post who have removed concealed permit requirements and showing that they’ve all had increases in gun-related homicides. The post fails to acknowledge gun-related homicides have escalated across the country even among those states who have preserved concealed permit laws.

Redundant?

Critics of concealed carry permits have claimed the law is redundant and essentially a tax on law abiders.

Eddie Fuller is the president of Bama Carry, an organization which seeks to increase education on gun ownership, safety and gun laws. He said law-abiding citizens who comply with concealed carry permit requirements are not those committing gun-related offenses. Bama Carry is a major advocate of repealing the state’s requirement to obtain a permit. Fuller said he believes Alabama should pass laws making it illegal to be in possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Further, Fuller said the history of Alabama’s concealed permit is laced with racial malice. He pointed to the fact Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was denied a concealed carry permit by an Alabama sheriff in 1956 when his house was bombed. In 1957, in an effort to prevent civil rights activists from being armed, Fuller said state lawmakers expanded concealed carry to include keeping a firearm in one’s vehicle.

Approved by the State Legislature last year, a forbidden persons database is in the process of being rolled out statewide, which will enable officers to quickly determine who is allowed to be in possession of a firearm. State Rep. Shane Stringer, R-Citronelle, said the database will make the policing benefits of concealed permits obsolete.

Concealed carry advocates also accuse sheriffs of simply wanting to keep revenues generated from license sales. Alabama State Rifle & Pistol Association President James Moses told Lagniappe he supports keeping concealed carry permits in tack simply because of the funding support it provides law enforcement.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office generated $1.2 million in discretionary revenue off of concealed carry permits in 2020, with 63,550 renewals which cost $20 each.