Maybe it’s our remarkably rainy summer or this newspaper’s anniversary in a week, but I’ve been wistful lately. I’ve spent decades writing about Mobile Bay area arts and culture and there’s a lot I miss.

Naturally, friends and acquaintances who have moved on, geographically or corporeally, top the list. Writers, artists, filmmakers, administrators — we’re collectively poorer for their absence.

I miss the Science Café events staged by the University of South Alabama Archaeology Museum. The casual gatherings of experts with a curious public covered a panoply of sometimes-controversial, science-related topics and were initially met with enthusiasm. Public interest waned after a handful of years, ironic since the biggest science story since the lunar landing was just years away.

I miss the old WHIL. Nestled in the basement of Spring Hill College’s Murray Hall, the public radio station was essential to Mobile’s arts and culture scene. Its locally produced programming meant listeners could tune in for interviews with area tenors, trumpeters or sculptors, and maybe listen to a poet read compositions or a touring chamber music ensemble perform live in the studio.

Eventually, the station’s finances proved too difficult for Mobilians to support. A larger state network acquired its license, so it is now a spoke around someone else’s hub.

I miss Fairhope’s GULF Art Space and the air of mischief that crackled at their exhibition openings. We knew from the beginning it was a fleeting thing, but the empty spot still looms.

One thing missed in the last year has reemerged with panache. The 22nd annual Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival (GCEHJF) is set to launch again in mid-July after last year’s conditions changed its parameters.

As usual, it kicks off when the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp opens July 19 and runs through July 30. Campers will utilize the facility at the History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) after last year’s socially distanced, al fresco gatherings in Midtown.

Mobile musical icon Hosea London will return to helm the camp, a position he’s held for close to 15 years. Initially, he showed up to assist New Orleans flautist Kent Jordan in running the youngsters through their paces.

“After a year or so, I looked around and Kent was gone,” London quipped. “That’s when I was named head clinician.”

The clinic runs weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Each student must have their own instrument and the ability to play music scales. Daily refreshments are included. Cost is $100 per student.

To register, call 251-478-4027.

The festival’s regular Evening of Poetry featuring poet/actor Bernard E. Boyd Jr. and convenes on July 29, 6:30 p.m., at the History Museum. In addition to leading spoken word performances, host Huggy Bear Da Poet will announce the winners of the poetry contest. Entrance is $7.

The jazz camp will perform July 30, 5:15 p.m., at the spacious Mobile Convention Center. They will be followed by a performance by flautist and guest clinician Nestor Torres. The Latin Grammy Award-winner with a polyrhythmic, Latin-tinged sound starts at 7:15 p.m.

GCEHJF’s centerpiece Saturday concert starts July 31, 7 p.m., when the Rebecca Barry Quartet featuring Mike Pellera takes the stage at the Mobile Convention Center. They’re followed by Jakima Divinite and the Funk Heads, then saxophonist Kyle Turner.

Admission is $25. Food and drink vendors will be available.

Sunday’s concluding events move to Cooper Riverside Park when Shamekia Copeland and Az-Izz begin at 4 p.m. They’re followed by the E.B. Coleman Orchestra featuring Kamilla Ali and Alvin Hamilton, then Mo’ Jazz.

Admission is $15.

If Sunday proves as soggy as summer thus far, the location will change to Club 601 at The Elks (601 State St.). It would prove a homecoming since the venue was used for GCEHJF’s finale during their seminal decade.

It would also be the second summer jazz revival for the venerated hall. After a two-year relocation, the Mystic Order of the Jazz Obsessed (MOJO) returns to the club for their July 26 Jazz Jambalaya. Featured performers Alvin King and The Fifth K’nection Band begin shortly after 6 p.m.

Coincidentally, MOJO was first conceived during GCEHJF’s 2001 closing shindig in that building. The jazz society returned there for their initial excursion, just days after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. MOJO continued to call the historical building home until a couple of years ago. A recent renovation prompted their return.

Entrance is $15, $10 for MOJO members. A cash bar and limited menu will be available.

For more information, visit mojojazz.org.