The Mobile Arts Council released the list of 2019 Arty Award winners, thanking individuals and organizations for their contributions made to our arts and cultural community.

The recipients are:

Arts Educator – Eric Browne

Arts Soldier – RSVP of Mobile

Business – Ashland Gallery

Cultural Innovation – Courtney Dreher Matthews

Danielle Juzan Performing Artist Award – Daniel Mainwaring

Literary Artist Award – Angela Trigg Quarles

Musical Artist – Robert Holm

Organization – Eastern Shore Art Center

Patron – Lynn Henderson Oldshue

Visual Artist – Mary Elizabeth Kimbrough

Lifetime Achievement – Bill Barrick

The community-nominated winners will each receive a limited-edition work by artist Ardith Goodwin. The ceremony, which includes performances from various local artists and ensembles, takes place at The Steeple on St. Francis (251 St. Francis St.), Feb. 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

For information on tickets, call 251-432-9796 or go to mobilearts.org.

Look for more on the award winners in this space soon.

Gallery of substance

Sophiella Gallery’s (111 Dauphin St.) Jan. 10 LoDa ArtWalk reception will highlight more than aesthetics in a show combining art, recovery, therapy and community awareness/outreach. The show “Reflections on Recovery” features pieces rendered by folks as a form of art therapy.

Those include “a variety of small works on table easels” from the Drug Education Council and “photographs of large pieces of installation projects” from Strickland Youth Center.

For more information, call 251-287-6040.

Cutthroat politics onstage at CCT

Mayoral candidate Matthew Kensington is celebrating his birthday on election night at the campaign headquarters. When an aide is killed with the birthday cake knife a mystery is afoot. Can anyone be trusted?

Combining political satire with murder mystery, playwright Pat Cook’s “Mandate for Murder” breaks the fourth wall and involves audience members. They not only get canvassed by campaigners, but also are able to question suspects in order to vote for the most likely perpetrator.

The play runs Jan. 10 – 19 at Chickasaw Civic Theatre (801 Iroquois St.). Friday and Saturday curtain is 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinee is 2 p.m.

For more information, call 251-457-8887 or go to cctshows.com.

Faculty vocal recital at Laidlaw

University of South Alabama (USA) Associate Professor Thomas Rowell presents his annual faculty voice recital Jan. 23, 7:30 p.m., in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center (5751 USA Drive S.). The varied program includes selections from Brahms’ “Liebeslieder Walzer, Op. 52” with guest colleagues Kathryn Drake Hedlund, Monika Cosson and Patrick Jacobs. Collaborative pianists are Dr. Doreen Lee and Dr. Robert Holm.

Tickets are available at the door only. Admission is $8, $5 for USA faculty and staff, USA students, youth under 18 and all senior citizens. Cash or check only.

Musical Arts Series season passes will be honored for admission.

For more information, call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.