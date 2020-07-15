Facing an increased number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths — as well as pressure from medical and political leaders — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced a statewide face-covering requirement in public spaces with a narrow list of exceptions.



Speaking alongside State Health Officer Scott Harris Wednesday, Ivey said that despite the state’s previous efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the number of positive cases has doubled over the past two weeks to 58,222. At the same time, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to trend upward at record-setting paces over the past few days.



According to Harris, 87 percent of Alabama’s intensive care beds are currently occupied and at least 30 hospitals around the state already have “very limited or no capacity” for new patients. In a speech unveiling the new face-covering requirement, Ivey said “the numbers do not lie.”



“As some of you will recall, two weeks ago I said a [face covering requirement] would be next to impossible to enforce. I also remember saying you shouldn’t have to be ordered to do what’s in your best interest and the interest of those you know and love,” Ivey said. “I still believe this is going to be a difficult order to enforce, and I always prefer personal responsibility over a government mandate, but I know with all my heart the numbers over the last few weeks are trending in the wrong direction.”



The statewide face-covering requirement will go into effect at 5 p.m., July 16.



The order follows similar face-covering requirements enacted in a handful of cities and counties across Alabama — including Mobile. Last week, members of the medical community joined with mayors from Alabama’s 10 largest cities wrote an open letter to Ivey encouraging the state to consider a face-covering requirement or other efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.



However, the decision has certainly been controversial. As was the case in local debates about-face covering requirements, opponents of the idea have claimed it’s unconstitutional or unnecessary for the state government to make decisions for individual businesses and citizens.



One of those opponents, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, just happens to be Ivey’s second in command and a member of the Coronavirus Task Force the governor established in March to help make decisions in response to the pandemic. Following news of Ivey’s new health order, Ainsworth released a statement saying he supports wearing face masks but doesn’t believe the government should force people to do so.



“Issuing a statewide face mask made, however, is an overstep that infringes upon the property rights of business owners and the ability of individuals to make their own health decisions,” Ainsworth wrote. “It also imposes a one-size-fits-all, big-government requirement on counties that currently have low to moderate infection rates and little need for such a mandate.”



It’s worth noting the health order that gives the requirement its legal authority doesn’t actually require businesses to turn customers away if they don’t have face coverings. However, many businesses on the local and national level have had similar internal policies for months now. Just today, Walmart and Sam’s Club announced face coverings will be required in all of their locations in the United States.



The state has provided some resources for businesses including signage to notify customers about the face-covering order and any specific health requirements the facility has. Those items and more can be found on Ivey’s official website, www.governor.alabama.gov.



There are other exceptions in the order as well — including several for “practical necessity.” Those exceptions would exclude children six or younger, people with certain medical conditions or disabilities and anyone eating or drinking from having to wear a face covering. It also makes exceptions for “exercising, communicating with an audience, and for certain essential job functions.”



As Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall recently clarified, the health order also notes special exceptions for “protected activities” like voting in elections and attending religious services. However, even in those scenarios, state officials say “wearing a mask is still strongly encouraged.”



As of now, the new requirement is set to expire with the current “safer at home” order on July 31.



However, Ivey has already extended the length of that public health order twice and said she reserves the right to do so again and to enact further restrictions if cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate at a rate that could overwhelm the resources available in Alabama’s hospitals.



“There are more restrictive actions we could take, such as closing things back down, but I don’t want to go there unless there are no other options available. To have a life, you need a livelihood, and to keep our businesses open and our economy on a pathway toward recovery it’s important for our people to continue to earn a paycheck,” Ivey said. “However, you cannot work if you’re not healthy. Do the right thing, and wear a mask. With everyone’s cooperation, we can slow down the spread of this virus.”



Ivey entered the room Wednesday wearing a face mask touting her alma mater, Auburn University.

As she closed out her address, she noted the looming decisions state officials have to make about reopening public schools, allowing universities to resume classes and whether a college football season can take place this fall will all depend on how Alabamians respond to slow the spread of COVID-19 now.



You can find more information about the new face-covering requirement here.

