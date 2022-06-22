I am on vacation this week. So naturally, I am thinking a lot about … death.

Not death in the horrifying or sad way. Death in the best way possible.

These morbid vacation thoughts are coming from a place of perfection.

We are in Cape San Blas, Florida, this week, which is called the “Forgotten Coast” because somehow it’s managed not to be overdeveloped with high-rise condos and retail supercenters everywhere you look. It’s like going back in time — a phrase I have said so many times this week that I am now annoying myself by saying it — and it’s exquisite.

On our first day, we were out on the beach most of the day. After dinner, we went back out around 9 p.m. to catch the sunset. It was one of those spectacular sunsets where the sky was painted with the most vivid hues of orange and blue and pink. And the kids, who had already showered off the sand, sun and fun from earlier in the day, just couldn’t resist jumping back in the water wearing their pajamas. They were drenched in that magical golden hour light so you could only see their silhouettes playing in the surf. And they were actually being nice to each other. Which almost never happens.

Frank and I were eavesdropping on all of the families sitting next to us, trying to figure out where they were from and what was dysfunctional about their clan. We imagined sibling rivalries and how a man with a strange scar on his back must have gotten it.

One guy near us holding a bottle of brown liquor said, “I think it’s whiskey time,” as he mixed it with Dr Pepper. Frank thought he might be from Texas “because that’s what they do there,” he said.

I gave him a look and said, “Is it?” I lived in Texas for a time and don’t remember Dr Pepper being mixed with anything. But I dropped it because it’s vacation and who really cares? Texans apparently mix everything with Dr Pepper. It’s what they do there.

We sat there chatting and laughing, waiting for the Gulf to swallow the big orange ball as the kids still played happily in its glow.

I said, “I think I want this to be my death moment.”

“Your what?” Frank said.

“If you are holding my hand when I am dying, I want you to remind me of this day as I am taking my last breaths,” I said.

My mom died after a long illness. We knew her death was coming. In the end, the doctors gave her drugs to make her “comfortable.” As she drifted away, I held her hand and reminded her of how when I was little, we would float on our rafts off the end of the dock in front of a little shack we stayed in on Cotton Bayou every year. It was her happy place. That was her death moment or at least one of them. I imagine you must have a collection. It will probably still be one of mine, too.

That is if I am “lucky” enough to get one.

I was resentful for a long time that my mother had to battle an illness for such a long time. It wasn’t fair she had to suffer, and it wasn’t fair she was taken away from me so soon.

I was angry about this for a long time. Sometimes I still am. And after going through this illness with her, I would say, quite flippantly, “I hope when I go, I just go to sleep one night and never wake up.” But as the years have passed, I have realized what a gift it was in a way to “know” your time was coming. We got to say everything we needed to say. And as she drifted away, she was surrounded by love and floating in Cotton Bayou. More than “comfortable.” I hope.

The illness was ugly, but the death was really quite beautiful.

I don’t want a long decline, but I never say, “I just don’t want to wake up one morning” anymore either.

But we don’t get to choose, do we?

I am really terrible about living like it’s the last day of my life, as “they” say to do. I think we all are. Unless you have a terminal illness, no one wakes up and says, “You know, I think this might be the day. I’m feeling a car wreck on the Causeway. Love you all. Peace out.”

No one does that.

As such, your last words to the people you love the most could very well be something like, “Don’t forget to take the trash out” or “Can you pick up milk on the way home?” or “Texans mix Dr Pepper with everything.”

It must be so much harder to lose someone suddenly. But then again, you don’t want to watch people waste away or lose their ability to care for themselves or all of their memories either. I guess there really is no perfect way to die.

When I was a teen and would question my mom about if she thought Heaven really existed — this was before she was ill — she would quip, “There’s only one way to find out.”

She found out. One day, we all will.

For me, I hope it’s a long, long time from now, after a brief illness that gives me just enough time to say goodbye to all of my friends and to tell the three centers of my universe how they were the best things that ever happened to me and just how immensely and completely they were loved. And I hope Frank, Anders and Ellen are sitting by my side, stroking my hair and saying remember that day in Cape San Blas with that perfect sunset and the Texan drinking whiskey and Dr Pepper.