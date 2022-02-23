Despite winning a decision in the Alabama Supreme Court to keep them active, the city of Opelika recently removed its red light cameras at the end of a five-year contract.

This cautionary tale could serve as a roadmap for Mobile as it begins to debate the usefulness of similar technology at intersections in the future.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said city leadership first implemented the cameras at “five or six” intersections in about 2013. Fuller said he thought the cameras would make those intersections safer, but the complaints soon started rolling in.

“It was about the most unpopular thing I’ve ever done,” he said. “Golly, Pete, did folks b*tch about those red light cameras.”

The city was even sued over the implementation of the cameras, Fuller said. The case went all the way to the State Supreme Court, where justices decided it was legal to allow a third-party, for-profit company to participate in law enforcement activities. Despite the win, the city was unhappy enough with the cameras that it let the contract lapse at the end of its five-year term and the cameras were removed in about 2018.

While the cameras probably reduced some side-impact collisions, Fuller said, rear-end collisions probably increased.

The Mobile City Council recently approved a resolution urging the State Legislature to allow the city to install the cameras at intersections to primarily stop drivers from running red lights. The resolution got a mixed reception in Montgomery from members of the local legislative delegation.

Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, has previously said he’s generally opposed to the idea of red light cameras because it allows a for-profit company to issue tickets to drivers. Other local delegation members had questions about the city’s plans.

Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, said she wasn’t necessarily against the cameras, but wanted to make sure they were deployed fairly. More specifically, she wanted to make sure the cameras were installed in a diverse swath of the city and not just in the Black or more economically depressed areas. She also had concerns over the privacy of Mobilians once the cameras were installed.

“There should be no redlining,” she said. “We need to also make sure privacy rights are protected.”

While Drummond agrees with members of the council who say something should be done to fix some of the traffic issues, she’s not sure if the cameras are the answer. Her approval of the city’s request would “depend on the specifics” of the plan, which the city has not released ahead of the vote on the resolution.

State Sen. Vivian Figures, D-Mobile, said she’s “definitely open to looking at” letting the city install the cameras but, like Drummond, she has questions.

“I’d like to know the statistics involved in why they are asking for it,” she said. “I’d like to ask, ‘Why?’”

If it’s strictly to lower the incidence of collisions at intersections that’s one thing, she said, but if it’s just about increasing the city’s revenue, then that’s another.

“I’m open to learning about it,” she said. “There are a lot of cities installing these kinds of things.”