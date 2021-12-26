Each year the Alabama Sports Writers Association announces the finalists for its high school football Player of the Year awards. The list includes three finalists in all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and for the Alabama Independent School Association for Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year.

One player will be selected as the Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year in all eight classifications. From those 16 winners, the ASWA’s 2021 Mr. Football will be selected.

The winners will be announced at the annual Player of the Year banquet to be held in Montgomery on Jan. 13.

This year’s finalists were announced Sunday. Among the finalists this year are five players from the Lagniappe coverage area — Class 6A Back of the Year finalist Braylon McReynolds, a running back from McGill-Toolen; Class 6A Lineman of the Year finalist Trevon McAlpine, a defensive lineman from Saraland; Class 5A Lineman of the Year finalist Robert Courtney of UMS-Wright; Class 4A Lineman of the Year finalist Robert Woodyard, a linebacker from Williamson; and Class 4A Lineman of the Year finalist Michael Towner, a defensive end from Vigor.

McReynolds who has signed to play his college career at South Alabama, is a 5-foot-8, 175-pounder who rushed for 1,981 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season, He also caught 23 passes for 202 yards and one more score. McReynolds was named Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A Player of the Year.

McAlpine, Lagniappe’s Class 6A-7A Defensive Player of the Year, was a terror for opposing defenses. The 6-3, 280-yard Texas Tech signee finished the season with 101 total tackles, including 41 solo stops. He also produced 7.5 sacks, 26.5 tackles for a loss, six quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.

Courtney, a 6-1, 215-pound linebacker, collected a whopping 165 total tackles on the year, 88 of which were solo stops. He also contributed three sacks, five tackles for a loss, one safety and one interception. He is a member of Lagniappe’s Class 2A-5A All-Area team.

Towner, a member of the Class 4A state champion Vigor team, was named Lagniappe’s Class 2A-5A Player of the Year. The 6-2, 250-pounder collected 113 total tackles, including 10 sacks, 25 quarterback hurries, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Woodyard, who signed a grant-in-aid with Auburn during the early signing period, was a defensive standout. He missed the final three games of the season with an injury, but when the 6-1, 210-pounder was on the field he was impossible not to notice. The Lagniappe Class 2A-5A Defensive Player of the Year managed 84 solo tackles, 27 assists, 27 tackles for a loss, three interception and one forced fumble.

Here is a look at each of the finalists for the various Player of the Year awards:

CLASS 7A

Back of the Year: Conner Harrell, QB, Thompson; Ryan Peppins, WR, Thompson; Evan Smith, QB/ATH, Oak Mountain. Lineman of the Year: Jeremiah Alexander, DL, Thompson; Drew Bobo, OL, Auburn; Justice Finkley, DL, Hewitt-Trussville.

CLASS 6A

Back of the Year: Khalib Johnson, QB, Clay-Chalkville; Braylon McReynolds, RB, McGill-Toolen; Earl Woods, QB, Hueytown. Lineman of the Year: Trevon McAlpine, DL, Saraland; John McMillan, LB, Mountain Brook; Jaquavious Russaw, DL, Carver-Montgomery.

CLASS 5A

Back of the Year: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Pike Road; DeMarcus Lacey, RB, Pleasant Grove; Parker Martin, QB, Fairview. Lineman of the Year: Anez Cooper, OL, Pleasant Grove; Robert Courtney, LB, UMS-Wright; Khurtiss Perry, DL, Pike Road.

CLASS 4A

Back of the Year: Antonio Kite, DB/ATH, Anniston; Will Stokes, RB, Madison Academy; Walter Taylor III, QB, Jackson. Lineman of the Year: Deuce Spurlock, LB, Madison Academy; Michael Towner, DL, Vigor; Robert Woodyard, LB, Williamson.

CLASS 3A

Back of the Year: Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic; Jashawn Cooper, RB, Montgomery Academy; Jack Hayes, QB, Piedmont. Lineman of the Year: TJ Dudley, LB, Montgomery Catholic; AJ Odom, DL, Oakman; Landon Smart, LB, Piedmont.

CLASS 2A

Back of the Year Emmanuel Henderson, RB, Geneva County; Jammarian Johnson, WR/DB, Clarke County; Logan Washburn, QB, Cleveland. Lineman of the Year: Keldric Faulk, DL, Highland Home; Koby Keenum, OL, Mars Hill Bible; Caden Story, DL, Lanett.

CLASS 1A

Back of the Year: Javion Belle, RB/ATH, Pickens County; Brayden Kyle, QB, Decatur Heritage; Jaland Lewis-Horton, RB, Sweet Water. Lineman of the Year: Kedrick Brown, LB, Brantley; Michael Alan Cole, DL, Sweet Water; Tyler Ward, OL, Sweet Water.

AISA

Back of the Year: AJ Harris, DB, Glenwood; Karl Ligon, RB, Autauga Academy; Landon Sims, ATH,, Escambia Academy. Lineman of the Year: Kross Colley, DL, Chambers Academy; Trevor Hill, OL, Bessemer Academy; Keith Williams, OL, Pike Liberal Arts.