The city of Mobile will pay off its outstanding debt by 2030, members of the City Council’s finance committee learned Tuesday afternoon.

The city has not borrowed any additional money since Mayor Sandy Stimpson took office and is set to pay off about $155 million in total debt service by the end of the decade, Executive Director of Finance Bob Holt confirmed to councilors.

“Some of the debt is 20 to 30 years old and comprises things built 20 to 30 years ago,” he said. “We have not issued any new debt since the current administration took office.”

Currently the city pays between $22 million and $23 million per year to service the debt, Holt said.

“Our position with debt is good,” he said. “The rating agencies give us a good mark.”

This year, S&P Global upgraded the city’s credit rating to AA, in response to the ”long-term trend of improved financial metrics and is also supported by improved economic metrics and a very strong debt profile,” S&P Credit Analyst Karolina Norris said in a report.

If it wanted to, the city could legally borrow as much as $500 million, which is impressive for a city with a budget of about $300 million, Councilman William Carroll said.

“The city is one step below a AA-plus, which is tremendous,” he said. “To be a city bringing in $260 million in receivables that can borrow $500 million, with $170 million in surplus; it’s a good story truly.”

Part of the remaining debt belongs to the building of GulfQuest National Maritime Museum of the Gulf of Mexico. In 2009 and again in 2011, the city took out general obligation bonds totaling $25 million. The city also spent another $7.6 million in cash.

Councilman Joel Daves, who chairs the finance committee, asked Holt if clawbacks related to the nearly $30 million in federal grants for GulfQuest had gone away.

The city received a U.S. Department of Transportation grant for the museum. The grant forces the city to continue to use the building as a museum or pay the money back. However, Carroll and Chief of Staff James Barber agreed that the clawbacks are no longer a consideration. The removal of the clawbacks means the city could use the building for another purpose in the future, but neither councilors nor Stimpson’s office have commented about that possibility.