The Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series Trophy Tour is headed to Mobile. The stop was announced by Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson at the Mobile City Council meeting Tuesday. The tour, which includes 151 stops, will make its way to Mobile on Friday, May 13, from 3-6 p.m. at Cooper Riverside Park.

More details concerning the Mobile stop will be available soon.

The tour features 151 stops to commemorate the 151 years of the Braves’ organization. When the tour was initially announced, Mobile was listed as one of the stops because it is the hometown of former Braves great Hank Aaron, though a date or location had not been set. It was believed Hank Aaron Stadium would be the site for the Mobile stop, but continuing issues with the stadium prevented that from coming to fruition.

The tour began on Feb. 15 at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta and it has criss-crossed the southeast and will continue to do so for several more weeks. Among the upcoming Alabama stops are Dothan (May 15), Eufaula (May 16), Madison (June 23), Huntsville (June 24), Albertville (June 25) and Pullman (June 26). The tour will also make a stop in Biloxi on May 12, at a Mississippi State baseball game in Starkville on May 7 and in Pearl, Miss., on May 6. The tour is also planning stop in Cairo, Ga., the birthplace of Jackie Robinson.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves, when the World Series Trophy Tour was originally announced.

For more information, visit www.Braves.com/TrophyTour.