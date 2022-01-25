Following their historic season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with 151 stops, commemorating 151 years of Braves baseball. One of the stops on the tour will be Mobile, though the exact date and location for the Mobile stop will not be announced until a later date.

The announcement was made via a press release on the www.mlb.com website.

The World Champions Trophy Tour, presented by Truist, will travel throughout Braves Country, featuring locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina, and North Carolina. Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni and more at select locations.