SUBMITTED — Attorney General Steve Marshall today presented Orange Beach Elementary School with an Attorney General’s Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence for State Board of Education District 1. The school previously received this honor for the years 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and now for 2018. Schools were selected as winners for 2018 from each of the eight state school board districts as well as private schools for each* state region.

“In these times, we are all intensely aware of the serious responsibility our schools carry for the safekeeping of our children,” Marshall said. “The Alabama Safe Schools Awards of Excellence is an important tradition of the Attorney General’s Office, to recognize schools throughout our state for dedication and excellence in keeping students safe. With these awards, we honor those who have achieved particularly high standards and set examples that others may follow. We are grateful for their service and commitment to protecting the children of Alabama.”

In presenting the award today Attorney General Marshall said, “The Attorney General’s Office is proud to recognize Orange Beach Elementary School for its exemplary safety practices, with its selection once again as one of the winning schools in Alabama for outstanding school safety. In making this decision, judges cited many things that distinguished Orange Beach Elementary School: excellent collaboration with law enforcement officials for camera placement, strong active shooter response procedures and on-campus training, a heavily-involved student resource officer, security fencing around the school, and providing all staff with a panic button.

Principal Ryan Moss said, “Orange Beach Elementary School is honored and humbled to receive the 2018 Alabama Safe Schools Initiative Awards of Excellence for District 1. We would like to compliment and thank the consistent efforts for this wonderful TEAM honor as many parts, people, and stakeholders go into play for this endeavor. Please allow me to congratulate and compliment all of the students, staff, and teachers here at OBES that strive each and every day to ensure that Orange Beach Elementary School is a safe and warm environment to learn, work, and visit as well. We would also like to thank our Superintendent Mr. Tyler and his senior staff, the Baldwin County Board of Education, Mayor Kennon and the City Council of Orange Beach, and all of our fire department, police department, and first responder personnel for their vital roles to the commitment for school safety here at Orange Beach Elementary School.”

Attorney General Marshall has been presenting awards for the 2018 Safe Schools Initiative Award of Excellence winners to the 10 winning schools this spring. Other winning schools throughout the state include Nichols-Lawson Middle School in Talladega County, Morris P-8 School in Madison County, Richland Elementary School in Lee County, Prattville Junior High School in Autauga County, Eastwood Middle School in Tuscaloosa County, Decatur High School in Morgan County, Hewitt-Trussville Middle School in Jefferson County, Saint James School in Montgomery County and the Lakeside School in Barbour County.