The Gus Malzahn Era at Auburn came to an end Sunday after eight seasons, with Malzahn being fired following the Tigers’ win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

It is an expensive move. Auburn will now have to pay a $21.7 million buyout to Malzahn, who posted a 68-35 record in his eight seasons with the Tigers. Auburn is 6-4 this season and played inconsistently at times.

Malzahn led Auburn to the national championship game in his first season, the Tigers losing a close game to Florida State. But in the seven seasons that followed the Tigers lost at least four games each year.

There had been a call for Malzahn’s dismissal by some fans, especially in recent seasons. Yet when it was rumored he may be considering taking the Arkansas job when it was open he received a new contract that included a hefty buyout clause.

Auburn officials, looking to make a change, will pay the buyout Malzahn is owed and also likely spend a few more millions to hire the program’s next head coach.

“After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we’ve decided that it was time to make a change in leadership,” Auburn Athletics director Allen Greene said in a statement released Sunday afternoon. “We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level.”

Bruce Feldman with The Athletic (www.theathletic.com) has already dropped a few names he considers possible candidates for the Auburn vacancy. Included among his top 5 — Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze. He also mentioned some others who could become involved in the search, including Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield.