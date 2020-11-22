Auburn University announced Sunday afternoon in a press release that its men’s basketball program will not take part in postseason play for the 2020-21 season.

University officials stated in the release they have notified both the Southeastern Conference office and the NCAA office of the decision, which was made in conjunction with university athletic department and university administration officials, as well as head basketball coach Bruce Pearl.

“This was a difficult decision but the right decision,” Pearl said in the release. “I hate it for our current players. They lost the opportunity for the postseason last year because of COVID, and now they will miss the postseason again. It’s a two-year postseason penalty for them. However, we need to take this penalty now to put it behind us.”

The decision followed “careful deliberation,” according to the press release, and in light of the ongoing matter that surfaced in the fall of 2017 regarding former assistant coach Chuck Person. “Auburn has cooperated with the NCAA and will continue to do so,” the university release noted, adding, “We regret the impact this decision has on our student-athletes, yet it was made in the best long-term interest of the program. Because of the ongoing matter, we will not comment further but hope for swift consideration and resolution of the matter.”