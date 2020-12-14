South Alabama’s women’s team was unable to hold on to its halftime advantage at Auburn Sunday afternoon, losing to the Tigers 74-66 at Auburn Arena.

The Jaguars, 3-2 on the season, held a 34-28 halftime lead but an Auburn surge led by Mobile native and former Faith Academy star Unique Thompson helped the Tigers overcome the early deficit and collect the victory, moving its record to 4-1 on the year.

Thompson led the Tigers with 21 points and 14 rebounds. The All-SEC player was aided by Sania Wells with 11 points, Annie Hughes with 11 points and three rebounds and Kira Lowery with 10 points and two rebounds.

South Alabama was led by Antoinette Lewis with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mahogany Vaught added 13 points, five rebounds and six assists, while Devyn Lowe had 13 points and three rebounds and Jadona Davis added 10 points and five rebounds.

The game marked South Alabama’s first road game of the year. The Jaguars will complete their non-conference schedule next Sunday at New Orleans.

This was the first time the teams have met on the court since 2010.