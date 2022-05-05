Mobile shipbuilder Austal USA will build the Navy’s newest Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) ship.

Austal announced Tuesday it was awarded a Navy contract worth $250.5 million to design and build the EPF 16. Construction is expected to begin later this year and be complete by 2025. The company has been building EPFs for the past 10 years and has built and delivered EPFs 1 through 12. Three more are currently being built at the facility.

The company secured its last contract to build EPF 15 just over a year ago.

The aluminum-hulled EPF has the operational capability to conduct a variety of missions including humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, maritime security, surveillance, command and control, and counter-narcotic missions. The EPF design allows for it to be tailored to the needs of each fleet.

“Like the previously delivered EPFs, EPF 16 will benefit from the serial production of this program, resulting not only in a world-class ship but also providing assurance to the U.S. Navy that capability will be delivered on budget and on schedule,” said Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh. “Our reputation for delivering quality is a direct reflection of the commitment and dedication of our talented shipbuilders and suppliers.”

EPF 16 will be the third ship constructed in the Flight II configuration. Flight II ships will enhance the original capabilities of the Spearhead class through the incorporation of reconfigurable spaces for operating rooms and postsurgical recovery efforts. Combined with the ship’s flight deck that is capable of landing V-22 aircraft, Flight II ships provide unmatched versatility.

Austal USA is currently under contract to build additional EPFs, the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship, and the Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships (T-ATS) and is supporting the Navy’s unmanned vessel program.