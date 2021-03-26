Speakers at the groundbreaking event for Austal’s new steel line remembered 1999 fondly, when the shipbuilder was nothing more than a double-wide trailer and six employees.

“Now we’re looking at thousands of jobs and hundreds of ships,” Jo Bonner, chief of staff for Gov. Kay Ivey, said. “This expansion is an opportunity to show America that Austal is not only going to be the best aluminum shipbuilder, but will be the best steel shipbuilder ever.”

Bonner called the new facility dedicated to building ships with steel hulls, Austal’s “Superman moment.”

“We’re all reminded that Superman was the man of steel,” he said. “We all know the things he could do. (Austal) is about to embark on an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Interim Austal USA CEO Rusty Murtaugh said the expansion into the steel facility will represent a $100 million initial investment for the shipbuilding company to the Mobile area. A second phase, he said, could mean another $100 million investment.

“It’s exciting times here at Austal,” he said. “This obviously marks a natural progression for us and our employees are excited.”

The company has come through with many of its promises, allowing local elected officials to continue to support it, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

“We’ve stepped up, but you’ve made it easy to support you with your growth,” he said.

Mobile County Commission President Merceria Ludgood agreed, adding to Stimpson’s praise. Ludgood also recognized Austal for its workforce development, which she said has opened opportunities to those in the community that may not have been there previously.

“You’ve earned the confidence we have in you,” she said. “Thank you for the investment in our community and thank you for being an example of what it looks like to be a strong corporate citizen.”

U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Mobile, who sits on the Armed Services Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, believes Austal will continue to be a big part of the military’s future plans.

“Austal will play a very critical role in the defense of this country,” he said. “I’m so proud to be a part of this.”