More than 50 former Austal USA employees claim the international shipbuilder violated their civil rights when the company fired them last fall for failing to comply with its COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

According to Fairhope Attorney Brian Dasinger, a 35-page complaint will be filed Tuesday morning in the Southern District of Alabama. He is representing around 60 former employees ranging from tradesmen to clerical staff who were among the 200 let go Nov. 1, 2021, when Austal’s hard deadline for vaccine compliance took effect. Fifty-three of his clients are Alabamians and the other seven are from Mississippi and Florida.

The vast majority of the plaintiffs are claiming Austal discriminated against them when they did not approve any religious exemptions in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act which prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. He said two of his clients claim their medical exemptions were also not approved.

With Navy contracts to build variant littoral combat ships and expeditionary fast transport vessels, Austal was subject to a September 2021 executive order by President Joe Biden mandating COVID-19 vaccines for federal contractors. Despite an original December 2021 deadline, enforcement of that order has been up in the air due to a series of court challenges seeking to block the mandate. On Monday, June 27, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit said it would rehear a challenge to the rule.

Dasinger said the plaintiffs are seeking compensatory and punitive damages. Details of the complaint will be available when the lawsuit is made public Tuesday.

“Most of my clients are the sole supporters of their families,” Dasinger said. “This has been a bad situation, and they’ve had trouble finding comparable work. Many of them have had to scrape to get by and feed their families. At least one of them lost their home. This could have been totally avoidable had Austal done the right thing.”

Dasinger said there have been claims Austal’s upper management was able to secure religious exemptions while they simultaneously hard-balled lower-level workers. Dasinger said those are the kind of claims his team hopes to uncover if they reach discovery.

The lawsuit was initiated through the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) as is required when someone claims wrongful termination, Dasinger explained. He said Austal was put on notice of the ligation through that process and they filed responses arguing against the claims. Dasinger said the EEOC declined to make a ruling on the case or order mediation between the parties. However, the EEOC did grant permission to sue to all 53 clients, which have all been prepared for filing on Tuesday.

Copies of the EEOC complaints were not immediately available Friday.

Dasinger said he does not expect Austal to settle based on their responses during the administrative proceedings, but his clients would be open to negotiations.

Dasinger believes the case is one of the first of its kind to develop. He said this was largely due to what he described as an “aggressive” push by Austal to encourage vaccines, noting Austal’s deadline was a month before the Biden administration’s. Dasinger claimed Austal is no longer following the vaccine policy which resulted in his clients’ termination.

Employees fired for vaccine noncompliance were released in good standing with the company last year. Dasinger said very few of his clients would like their jobs back due to how they feel they were treated.

Austal spokeswoman Michelle Bowden told Lagniappe the company could not comment on the upcoming litigation.