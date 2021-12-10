The more than 3,000 Austal employees in Mobile donated 12 boxes of toys, 26 bicycles and more than $1,000 in monetary donations for Toys for Tots.

“I am so proud of how our Austal family reacts when asked to contribute to the community,” Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said in presenting the donations on behalf of the Austal team. “We are always looking for ways to contribute and give back to the community who support us so well. Toys for Tots is one of the events our team is excited to participate in every year. Working side by side with the Marines and having the opportunity to give back is so rewarding to all of our employees.”

The items will be headed to less fortunate children in the community, Toys for Tots Coordinator Staff Sgt. Justin Ortiz said in a statement.

“We have had a record number of children in need this year, over double our record in this county,” Ortiz said in the statement. “The amazing people of Austal should know that they have such an incredible impact on the children of Mobile. Their efforts will help us bring hope Christmas morning to our more than 14,000 children in need. Every child deserves a little Christmas, and people like Austal’s shipbuilders are the reason we are able to bring hope to the hearts of our children! From the Marines of 3d Force Reconnaissance Company, Thank you!”

This year marks a decade that Austal has partnered with the Marines’ 3d Force Reconnaissance Company in Mobile for this charity event. Marines stand at Austal’s main entry gates for two days in early December, beginning at 4:00 a.m., receiving new, unwrapped toys from Austal’s shipbuilders as they arrive for work. The Marines then distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to children in need in the Mobile community.