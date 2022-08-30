Austal USA announced Tuesday a partnership with Saildrone, Inc. to build unmanned watercraft for the U.S. Navy.

According to a press release, the Mobile-based ship manufacturer will begin producing Saildrone Surveyors, 65-foot long autonomous vessels capable of deep-ocean mapping, intelligence-gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance, in October thanks to an exclusive deal with the California-based builder of small, uncrewed surface vessels.

Using wind and solar power “to provide unrivaled payload, range and reliability,” Saildrone’s vessels, like the Surveyor, can travel more than 800,000 nautical miles and spend more than 20,000 days at sea collecting information.

The partnership is expected to provide the Navy with “a cutting edge solution for maritime domain awareness, hydrographic survey and other missions requiring persistent wide area coverage.”

In a statement, Rusty Murdaugh, Austal’s president, described the partnership with the California company as a great fit. “Both of us are leaders in our respective markets and we both strive to provide leading edge solutions to the U.S. Navy,” he said.

Murdaugh stated Austal’s “lean manufacturing techniques and serial production capabilities” make the large-scale production of Saildrone Surveyors possible.

“Austal is leading the way in the large uncrewed sector, pioneering autonomy and reliability of much larger systems capable of carrying much heavier payloads,” Saildrone Founder and CEO Richard Jenkins said in a statement. “Building these two extremes of size in the same facility, and leveraging Austal’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, will dramatically accelerate our ability to get Saildrones into the hands of our customers.”

The project is estimated to contribute to “the continued growth in south Alabama’s development as a center for uncrewed surface platform technology” and create new jobs.