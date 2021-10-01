Austal USA, one of the largest employers in Mobile County, is requiring all employees to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to a letter sent to employees today. In compliance with federal mandates for contractors to be vaccinated by Dec. 8, Austal is requiring its own employees to “receive and report their first shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Oct. 27, and second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine by Nov. 24.”

The letter emphasized the vaccine is not only “critical to the safety of the Austal USA team,” but now with the mandate from the Biden Administration, “it also critical to business.”

“The simple fact is we now must all be vaccinated to do business for the Navy — without that business we have no jobs,” it read. “Compliance with the federal vaccination mandate, excluding approved exemption accommodations, as a condition of continued employment with Austal USA.”

In order to assist their employees with complying with the mandate, Austal is hosting vaccination clinics, educational resources, and counseling support onsite. Listed as possible exemptions to the vaccine include disabilities, pregnancies, nursing mothers, or any employee “who has a qualifying medical condition that contraindicates vaccination, or who objects to being vaccinated on the basis of a sincerely-held religious belief or practice.”

Exceptions must be requested through human resources and their approval will be subject to “legal requirements.” Notification will be given to the employees if the requirements are not met or cannot be accommodated, the letter said.

Craig Savage, Austal’s director of communications and external affairs, confirmed the letter was authentic and added “the letter is in response to the federal mandate for defense contractors.”

Biden’s mandate, rolled out last month, also targeted businesses with 100 employees or more, health care employees, and entertainment venues, in an effort to compel the some 80 million unvaccinated Americans to get at least one dose of a vaccine. In Mobile County, although 48 percent of people have received at least one dose, only 39 percent have completed a vaccine regimen.