Alabama’s largest defense contractor is now in the steel business.

Surrounded by politicians and business officials from across the state, Mobile’s Austal USA unveiled its 117,000-square-foot fully-automated steel assembly line publicly Tuesday morning.

The Australia-based company has been constructing aluminum-hulled ships on Alabama’s coast for the past 20 years and employs 2,600 individuals and works with as many as 260 suppliers.

Gov. Kay Ivey spoke during the event and toured the facility said the moment was a full-circle one for Mobile, as shipbuilders were constructing steel Liberty ships during World War II.

“Alabama stands behind Austal, and we stand behind our men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our freedoms,” Ivey said. “The addition of steel capability marks the start of a new era for this company. It also shows very clearly Austal USA will remain a major contributing shipbuilder. I’m so proud we’re doing that right here in Mobile.”

Diversifying into steel represents a $100 million investment in the company. It branched into defense contract work in 2008, and has been building Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) and Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF) for the U.S. Navy Over the past 10 years, Austal has produced and delivered 27 battle force ships.

“That’s not only unmatched but remarkable,” said Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh during the revealing ceremony. He said being able to secure contracts requiring steel will mean the Mobile shipbuilder will be able to secure more contracts.

“The ships that will be built out of this facility will be world-class, delivered on time and ready to perform their missions,” Murdaugh said.

Austal won a contract to build two steel Navajo Class ships for the Navy in October. They will be the first ships built out of the facility.

The steel frames will be constructed with the use of a large robotic automation line, similar to current vehicle assembly lines. Austal’s aluminum shipbuilding lines rely on manpower and welders. Normally, manufacturing lines are designed and built to specifications for a certain contract. However, Murdaugh said the automated equipment will enable Austal to use its steel line on any project. The equipment was purchased from manufacturers in the Netherlands, Germany and Italy.

Murdaugh said the fact the steel facility has opened on time despite pandemic shutdowns and supply chain bottlenecks is a testament to the efficiency of Austal’s team.

Murdaugh said Austal’s workforce will be fortified through automation, not reduced. He said the equipment represents opportunities for new jobs to support the system, and Austal will be offering its current employees paths and training for those openings.

The steel ships will weigh around 200 tons by the end of production and will be operational-ready for the Navy. Murdaugh hopes the new facility will also attract new contracts from the Coast Guard as well. A 60,000 square foot stockyard will be utilized for handling the raw steel and a 19,500 square foot paint facility will provide the ability to paint and blast simultaneously in two separate cells, or both cells can be combined providing the ability to paint super-modules.

Austal has been in process of implementing steel into its products for the past two years. It was acquiring needed assets in August 2020 and broke ground on its new 15-acre site last March. The steel product line was boosted through $50 million in COVID-19 relief funds U.S. Department of Defense. Austal pledged to match those monies dollar for dollar.