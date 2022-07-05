When robotic machinery begins to whirl next Wednesday, it will have taken just four months for Austal’s automated steel production line to move from unveiling to manufacturing actual products.

The company has primarily dealt with aluminum-hulled ships since its founding in 1999. However, it now has three active and high-value defense contracts to build steel ships.

The 117,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production site was presented during a ceremony with Gov. Kay Ivey on April 12, launching Alabama’s largest defense contractor into the steel business. Months before the site became operational, Austal had secured a contract with the Navy to build two steel towing, salvage and rescue ships. Those ships, known as T-ATS, have been in the design phase since the contract was won in October 2020 and will be the first ships to roll down Austal’s steel line on July 11.

In addition to the T-ATS, Austal announced on June 20 it secured a $128 million design and construction contract with the Navy for a 90,800-square-foot auxiliary dry dock. Just 10 days later, the shipbuilder followed up by announcing a $3.3 billion contract with the U.S. Coast Guard to design and build 11 Offshore Patrol Cutters (OPC).

Austal USA President Rusty Murdaugh said he was proud that the Coast Guard is confident enough in the Mobile facility to award them the contract.

“This contract award is the result of our continued investment in our people and our facilities,” Murdaugh said. “We are honored the Coast Guard has selected our team of shipbuilders to deliver its most important acquisition program. We are also thrilled for our community and our tremendous supplier base as this program will provide our shipbuilding team the backlog and stability for continued growth.”

Larry Ryder, vice president of business development and external affairs at Austal, told Lagniappe he believes securing these three contracts means the $100 million fully enclosed steel facility will more than pay for itself.

Ryder said the Australian-based company has been working toward the OPC contract since October 2019 when the Coast Guard announced the project would be going up for bid to replenish the Navy’s aging cutter fleet.

“We felt we were putting together a competitive proposal,” Ryder said. “We have a quality yard and competitive workforce.”

The 60-foot OPCs will provide the majority of offshore presence for the Coast Guard’s cutter fleet and will be capable of conducting a variety of missions including law enforcement, drug and migrant interdiction, and search and rescue.

Over the past 10 years, Austal has delivered 15 Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) and 12 Expeditionary Fast Transports (EPF) for the Navy. Seven other aluminum Navy ships are currently in production. Ryder said Austal’s proven track record of delivering these ships on time was a significant selling point in its request for proposal (RFP) for the OPC contract.

Austal has been able to build about four ships a year, and Ryder said Austal’s automated steel production line and these new contracts will expand on that bandwidth. Ryder said this experience has also given the company confidence in its suppliers to deliver materials in a timely fashion, despite shortages being experienced worldwide on various products.

He said growing infrastructure access through the Alabama Port and rail, and expanding Mobile Downtown Airport are all factors in fortifying Austal’s supply chain.

Workforce will be one area where, Ryder said, the expansion will need to happen. Austal is currently operating with a 2,600-person workforce. He believes additional skilled employees will be a smooth process thanks to the AIDT Maritime Training Center in Mobile and the company’s relationships with trade schools in the area. He said when Austal secured the LCS and EPF contracts in 2012 it had to grow from 800 to 4,500 employees. He said he doesn’t expect the current contracts to require that significant of a jump.

“The bottom line for us is that this is a big win for the region,” he said. “We’re happy we can start hiring folks again. This shows we have a workforce that is really efficient, highly trained and who has proven they can build.”