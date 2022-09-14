Austal’s autonomous ship, the USNS Apalachicola, is ready to be signed, sealed and delivered.

The ship, also known as “EPF 13,” is the thirteenth spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport auxiliary ship manufactured by Mobile shipbuilder Austal USA. It returned pier side Sept. 8 after passing acceptance trials, signifying the final step before it is commissioned to the U.S. Navy to join the Military Sealift Command’s global fleet, which officials say could happen by the end of the year.

The EPF 13 was enhanced to operate autonomously for up to 30 days while retaining the capability for manned operation. Austal was awarded a $44 million contract in 2021 to develop an autonomous version of the EPF.

After passing its preliminary trials, the Apalachicola went to sea five times over the past several months allowing Austal USA, L3Harris and General Dynamics Mission Systems to test and analyze the ship’s system and its autonomous design.

Austal is currently constructing the USNS Cody (EPF 14) and USNS Point Loma (EPF 15) and is under contract to build a sixteenth EPF. Each of these vessels will be built to Flight II specifications that incorporate medical capability and capabilities to support flight operations.

Austal is under contract to build the EPF and the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS). With the help of its new $100 million automated steel manufacturing line, Austal is also building the Navajo-class Towing, Salvage and Rescue ships (T-ATS), the Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM), and the U.S. Coast Guard’s Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutter.

“EPF 13 is the first Spearhead-class ship with capabilities for V-22 Osprey flight operations and enhanced medical support. It is also the Navy’s largest ship with the capability to be an unmanned surface vessel,” said Dave Growden, vice president of new construction programs at Austal. “This is a significant achievement for our team as we not only demonstrated new capabilities but also proved the ship is ready for operations at sea.”

According to an Austal press release, during acceptance trials, comprehensive testing is conducted on the ship’s major systems and equipment in order to demonstrate their successful operation and mission readiness. The U.S. Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey participates throughout the trials to validate the quality of construction and compliance with U.S. Navy requirements.