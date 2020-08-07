He’s only seen the movie twice. The first time was at a big premiere party in Mobile, but the second time Winston Groom watched the Hollywood adaptation of his 1986 novel “Forrest Gump” was at home, with his young daughter. He kept the remote control in his hand so he could mute the volume when characters cursed.

But Winston Groom the dad is more reserved than Winston Groom the writer.

“I said, ‘These people really meant to do something with [the movie]’ and they did,” Groom recalled last week. “It was big and they promoted it big,” and the 67th annual Academy Awards ceremony, where the film won six Oscars including Best Picture, was “the damndest thing I’ve ever been to.”

“I’m astonished,” he said of the film’ s ongoing success. “I thought the movie was going to be dated because the events that happened were not just stale by the time I wrote [the book], but well over . I’ve been pleasantly surprised it’ s still going and I get a sizable royalty check every year for reruns, and people tell me they constantly watch it on TV. I mean to watch it again at some point.”

Groom, a native of Mobile and a resident of Point Clear, won the 2020 Nappie Award for Quintessentially Baldwin. He’s a graduate of UMS Wright and The University of Alabama, where he was a student of author Hudson Strode. He later enlisted in the U.S. Army and completed a tour in Vietnam before beginning his writing career as a journalist in Washington, D.C.

He lived in New York for a time — he calls it “the island” — where his friends and neighbors included writers Norman Mailer, Tom Wolfe, Gay Talese and Willie Morris. But with strong ties to coastal Alabama, Groom returned to Baldwin County 25 years ago, where “it has always been laid back.”

The slice of waterfront property where he lives with his wife, Susan, and family in Point Clear also provides an ideal office where he remains prolific, but when he wants to get away, he heads to a hunting camp outside Monroeville.

His novels and his nonfiction books often reflect on military battles and campaigns, but Groom is also known as a historian of The University of Alabama football program. Last year, he planned to update his 2010 book “Crimson Tide: The Official Illustrated History of Alabama Football,” but the team didn’t make the playoffs.

This November, he expects to release “The Patriots,” the fourth in a series of historical nonfiction books he’s written, each profiling three famous figures. His subjects this time around are Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams. Although all three have been extensively researched and written about in the past, Groom believes he offers a different perspective.

“I think I can bring a certain enthusiasm and a different take on these people than if I was really extra familiar with them,” he said. “It was fascinating to encounter for myself the founding of this nation, which is really quite extraordinary and damned near didn’t happen. We did everything but beg King George to stop all this and he wouldn’t do it, so they made a clean cut with the [Declaration of Independence] and then it was a war, then it took some years after the war to figure out how we’re going to organize the country.”

His last novel, “El Paso,” was released in 2016 to favorable reviews. He prefers to switch between fiction and nonfiction writing because he doesn’t want to run out of good ideas. “If I had to quit writing, I don’t know what I’d do,” he said. “You become useless. I feel like as long as I’m writing I’m OK. I like it and I like it better here than in New York. I’ve been very lucky and very blessed.”

He also thanked Lagniappe readers for their votes. “I don’t win many awards around here lately and I’m very pleased,” he mused. “I appreciate the award very much.”