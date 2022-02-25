The home of Nia Bradley, the former manager of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board, was raided Friday morning before 8 a.m. as authorities from the Mobile County District Attorney’s office and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 7020 Charmingdale Drive S. near Semmes.

Among the items being removed from the home and processed as evidence were many boxes of shoes, from Nike, Puma and Adidias, as well as several shopping bags from Louis Vuitton.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Keith Blackwood confirmed to reporters at the scene that many of the items had been stashed in the attic of the home.

“There were quite a few items in the attic,” he said. “If not all, a majority of the items seized today were purchased with illegal proceeds. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Neighbors confirmed that authorities rolled up on the home early in the morning on Friday, a day after Bradley was arrested on theft charges and at about the same time, she was scheduled to appear at a bond hearing. She was given no bond, after prosecutors told District Judge George Hardesty that authorities found unopened mail from the U.S. Passport Office as a result of the warrant.

Blackwood called the discovery at the home “mindblowing” and confirmed that the investigation would be a long process.

“This is not going to be a fast process,” he said. “Prosecutors are going to take months developing a case.”

He would not confirm if the agency was preparing to execute search warrants on any other properties related to the Water Board case.