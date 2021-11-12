A drive-by shooting on Thursday sparked a large police response on Springhill Avenue outside of the Mobile Infirmary. At the same time, a large presence of fire trucks and paramedics could be seen nearby on North Lafayette Street as they responded to a reported fire on St. Mary Catholic School property.

According to a statement by the Mobile Police Department, at approximately 11:11 a.m. a 19-year-old male was shot multiple times at the intersection of the Mobile Infirmary’s main entrance as he traveled westbound.

Investigators responding to the scene determined that a second vehicle pulled beside the victim and an unknown subject opened fire, striking the victim multiple times to the chest and face. He was transported to the nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mobile Police Spokeswoman Katrina Frazier told Lagniappe there is no update for the case as of Friday. The department is requesting that if anyone has information about the incident they call MPD at 251-208-7211.

The shooting is the second of its kind this month. On Nov. 3, at 1 p.m., occupants of a vehicle opened fire into another car stopped at the Dauphin Street Interstate 65 northbound ramp.

Police Chief Paul Prine spoke with media following his swearing-in ceremony on Friday, Nov. 12, and told reporters the last week of shootings involved subjects all known to each other. He said the greater concern for his department right now is bystanders who could be caught in the crossfire.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 2:45 p.m., a driver sustained a minor head injury after shots were fired into his vehicle. A police report indicated the driver passed a group of male subjects on Morningside Drive at Navco Road when they began to shoot. One bullet broke a windowpane and resulted in glass shards injuring the driver.

Later on Wednesday night, a 14- and 16-year-old were shot after they were approached by black-clothed subjects on Azalea Service Road at 8:35. Both victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting outside of the infirmary Friday triggered lockdowns for both the Mobile Infirmary and St. Mary Catholic School located nearby on Old Shell Road.

St. Mary Elementary Assistant Principal Nick Calametti told Lagniappe rumors of a knife-wielding individual on the school campus were false and confirmed that the school’s lockdown was associated with the shooting outside of the Infirmary.

Calametti said the lockdown was also not associated with a fire at one of the school’s properties on North Lafayette Street on Thursday. He said the fire department was called due to flames breaking out at an old doctor’s office being used as a storage building around noon on Thursday causing heavy smoke damage.

Calametti said the fire was associated with a large beehive at the building. He was told by authorities temperatures within the beehive may have led to the fire. The building does not have electrical service.

Mobile Fire Department spokesperson Stephen Millhouse told Lagniappe there were no injuries reported and no occupants at the St. Mary building when firefighters arrived on the scene. He said the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Attempts to reach the Mobile Infirmary for information were unsuccessful.