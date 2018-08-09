SUBMITTED – The Autism Society of Alabama (ASA), Alabama’s leading autism advocacy organization, will host its annual Autism Shines Gala on Saturday, August 11 at the Birmingham Marriott hotel.

As ASA’s largest fundraiser, this festive evening of food bars, summer cocktails and entertainment celebrates children and adults on the autism spectrum. All proceeds from the event’s live and silent auction, hosted by The Jox Roundtable, help ASA to support thousands of Alabamians living with autism.

“The Autism Shines Gala allows guests the opportunity to learn how their support is making an impact on local autism spectrum families,” said Autism Society of Alabama Executive Director Melanie Jones. “This is a night to celebrate these families and share our mission with the local community.”

More than 80,000 Alabama children and adults are affected by autism, and ASA improves services for these families through education, parent networking groups, collaboration and advocacy.

The Gala is from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. and guests will enjoy food bars and summer cocktails, highlight videos and a brief awards ceremony. Tickets are available for purchase online for $85 until July 31 and sponsorships are also available.

To learn more about how the Autism Shines Gala helps increase awareness, social change and opportunities for ASD families, please visit the ASA website.

The Autism Society of Alabama (ASA) is Alabama’s leading autism advocacy organization. Since 1994, ASA has worked to serve local Alabamians with Autism Spectrum Disorders through advocacy, support and service. ASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that operates through government grants and private donations. It supports the 80,000 children and adults in Alabama that are affected by autism by improving services and providing resources, education, parent networking, conferences and collaboration with state agencies. For more information about ASA, visit their website.