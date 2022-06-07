The Mobile Police Department made a critical arrest last week in connection with the Azalea Road double homicide in March that left two young men dead.

MPD executed a search warrant during the early morning hours of June 2 at the Maison de Villa Apartments near the corner of Airport Boulevard and McGregor Avenue. That search resulted in the arrest of 21-year-old Kourtlen Keonte Parker and the confiscation of eight handguns, and synthetic marijuana.

A police report linked Parker’s arrest to the March 18 drive-by shooting at the corner of Cottage Hill Road and Azalea Road that killed Ja’Kobi Freeman, 16, and Cameron Montgomery, 19.

The Azalea Road double homicide happened in broad daylight and was the first of several incidents that broke out over the same weekend, including the fatal rolling shootout between MPD and 44-year-old Kimmie Rogers Weaver as well as a subsequent shootout during a vigil for Freeman and Montgomery.

The weekend rattled the city and sparked a response from Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration criticizing Mobile’s judicial system as “broken.”

Parker is being charged with two counts of intentional murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, trafficking marijuana, three counts of second-degree receiving stolen property and four counts of probation violation on a misdemeanor. His warrant was signed May 31.

According to Assistant District Attorney Madison Davis, some of the firearms Parker was arrested with were stolen. She said he was arraigned today on his murder charges and was ordered to be held without bond by Mobile County District Judge Spiro Cheriogotis.

Davis said Parker was on probation at the time of his arrest.