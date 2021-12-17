Two more football stadium projects are moving forward in Mobile County, with contracts awarded for both in excess of $5.5 million.

Members of the Mobile County Board of Education accepted low bids for its second round of stadium projects for B.C. Rain and Davidson high schools during their board meeting Friday morning, Dec. 17, continuing the school system’s effort to outfit each school with a facility and reinforcing its expedited decision to abandon the use of the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex in the Maysville community.

Ben M. Radcliff Contractors of Mobile was the lowest of five total bidders to solicit the work for both B.C. Rain and Davidson. Radcliff was awarded the B.C Rain contract at a cost of $5,547,229. MW Rogers Construction bid $5.9 million; Gaillard Builders bid $6.32 million; and Sharpe bid $6.36 million.

The Davidson stadium contract was awarded to Radcliff for $5,531,771, beating out only one other builder, Gaillard Builders, who bid $6.99 million.

The board awarded stadium contracts for Vigor and LeFlore high schools last month. Radcliff was also the low-bidder for the Vigor contract last month at a cost of $5,497,771. Youngblood-Barrett Construction and Engineering was awarded the LeFlore stadium contract at a cost of $5,038,800.

All stadium projects will be paid for using the district’s Alabama Public School and College Authority (PSCA) allocation. It received $61.7 million in PSCA funds through the Alabama Department of Education’s 2020 bond issue for $1.2 billion in capital improvements.

The cost of the construction is widely more expensive than anticipated, with previous bid sheets indicating the system was hoping to spend around $3.5 million for each of the new facilities. Superintendent Chresal Threadgill has said previously initial estimates put the projects around $2.5 to $3 million. He said the difference in price can be linked to the surge in material and labor costs and the addition of artificial turf to each of the stadiums

Williamson and Murphy are the only remaining high schools without stadiums. Both schools are in the immediate vicinity of Ladd-Peebles, with Williamson located right across East Dublin Street. Murphy is about a mile northwest of Ladd across Government Street.

Rumors the city would entertain the sale of Ladd to MCPSS could not be substantiated.

Councilman William Carroll told Lagniappe he was willing to entertain any suggestion that preserves the history and integrity of Ladd-Peebles stadium. However, he said he is personally unaware of any discussion taking place about a potential sale to MCPSS.

Carroll has become an advocate on the Mobile City Council for the preservation of Ladd-Peebles, which is now 73 years old and facing threats of becoming obsolete as the University of South Alabama, MCPSS, the Senior Bowl and LendingTree Bowl game have all ended their use of the facility.

Requests for comment from Threadgill and MCPSS have not yet been acknowledged by the system’s communications department. Murphy and Williamson fall within board member Sherry Dillihay-McDade’s district. She could not be reached for comment.