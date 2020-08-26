After a B.C. Rain High School football player tested positive for COVID-19, the Mobile County Public School System will be isolating the entire team from games and practices for two weeks.

The two-week isolation was announced by MCPSS Wednesday — just two days before the Red Raiders’ scheduled matchup with Cottage Hill Christian Academy. In a statement, an MCPSS spokesperson said B.C. Rain will be forfeiting that game as well as a Sept. 4 contest against Satsuma High School.

The team has a bye week on Sept. 11 and is scheduled to play its next game against Elberta Sept. 18.

According to school officials, the entire B.C. Rain coaching staff, as well as several other players, have taken rapid tests for COVID-19 and all of those tests have come back negative. However, the two-week isolation has been a standard practice for MCPSS teams since student-athletes began practicing in June.

While other teams have had to isolate, the situation B.C. Rain marks the first time in the season that a team has had to forfeit competitions because of COVID-19. According to MCPSS, B.C. Rain Head Coach Lawrence Yelding has notified his team, the players and the opposing schools about the isolation.

“This is unfortunate for our team, but we have to teach them more than just how to be a football player. We have to teach them to do the right thing,” Yelding said in a statement. “As soon as we learned of this, we reported it to the people we were supposed to report it to, even knowing that we would have to sit out for 14 days. But you have to do what is right. As unfortunate as it is, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. We have not lost our season completely. It’s just been sidetracked a bit.”