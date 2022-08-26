Lawrence Yelding wasn’t ready to call his team’s 20-7 victory over No. 2-ranked Vigor at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night one of the biggest wins in B.C. Rain’s history, but his broad smile told you it was a big win in his tenure as the Red Raiders’ head coach.

“I don’t know if it’s one of the biggest (wins) in B.C. Rain’s history, but it’s one of the biggest ones in my history since I’ve been there,” he said after the victory. “B.C. Rain is a school that’s rich in tradition. A lot of great people have been through there, coaches have been through there, players have been through there. All I’ve challenged my guys with is that we get it back to the tradition that it used to be. We’ve been dealing with our battles and our struggles the last couple of years, dealing with young kids. I told them that this was our year, that something special weas going to happen tonight. I just felt it.”

The feeling the Red Raiders, who lost last week’s game at Excel, 22-18, might have a shot against Vigor came early in the game as their defense refused to let the Wolves’ offense get anything going early. Rain scored the game’s first touchdown and led 6-0 at halftime. Vigor took a 7-3 lead in the third quarter, but the Red Raiders owned the fourth period, scoring twice and collecting the win, it’s first over the Wolves since a forfeit win in 2013 and its first on-the-field win against Vigor since 2006.

“They believed in it and they trusted in what we told them as a (coaching) staff and they came out and got a well-deserved victory tonight,” Yelding said. “It gives us a little confidence that they can play. I think we’ve sensed it for a while, that they were a pretty good football team; I’ve been telling them and the coaches have been telling them. We were just waiting for that breakthrough win to kind of solidify the things that we’ve been talking and that we’ve been preaching. We constantly preach little things, little things, little things, and I think they are finally buying into it a little bit.”

Junior running back Bryce Dowdlan, a 5-foot-7, 195-pounder, led the Red Raiders’ offensive attack, along with Yelding’s son, Amari, at quarterback. Dowdlan rushed for more than 100 yards in the fourth period alone and for 259 yards for the game, scoring two touchdowns. Amari Yelding threw for a touchdown and a two-point conversion and the Red Raiders downed the Wolves, who won the Class 4A state title last season and were ranked No. 2 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 5A poll this week.

Dowdlan said while others doubted the team, especially after last week’s loss at Excel in which he suffered through cramps most of the second half, the players and coaches stayed positive in their belief their time is coming.

“It feels good,” he said of the win. “Everybody on social media, they underestimated us and everything. We don’t do no talking, we just come out and play. We watched a lot of film to see the things we were doing and we just came out and played.”

The Red Raiders opened the scoring on their first possession. Amari Yelding tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to a wide open Antonio Williams in the end zone on a third down-and-goal play. The extra-point try was blocked. The drive was kept alive by a pass interference penalty against Vigor on a third down-and-8 play that set the Red Raiders up at the Vigor 18.

That would be the only scoring in the first half. Vigor’s offense did not get untracked in the first two periods, leading to two three-and-out series and being stopped on a fourth-and-2 play on the Wolves’ first three possessions. A 55-yard pass play by the Wolves to the Rain 30 yard line was erased by an illegal player downfield penalty. It wasn’t until the 5:55 mark of the first period the Wolves managed to get their initial first down of the game.

Rain had a chance to add to its lead late in the half the Red Raiders were stopped on a fourth-down play deep in Vigor territory.

Vigor’s offense got untracked on its first possession of the third period, aided by a Rain penalty. On a punt by the Wolves, Rain was penalized, a penalty that gave Vigor a first down at the Red Raiders’ 37. Two plays later, Kelvin Brisker tossed a 32-yard strike to a wide-open Jerrian Graham for a touchdown. The point-after kick was good, putting the Wolves in front 7-6.

The score stayed that way until the 7:15 mark of the fourth period when Dowdlan slipped around right end for 10 yards and a touchdown for the Red Raiders. Amari Yelding then tossed a pass to a wide open Williams for a successful two-point conversion and a 14-7 lead. The score capped a 43-yard drive.

A few minutes later Rain would mount another charge, led by a 55-yard run by Dowdlan to the Vigor 3. However, after a sack by Vigor’s Michael Towner and a short run by Amari Yelding, the ball went back to Vigor on downs.

The Wolves mounted a drive of their own, moving from their own 8 to the Rain 19, but the Red Raiders’ defense held and gave the ball back to the offense on downs, which meant they gave the ball back to Dowdlan, who wasn’t done for the night. With 1:02 to play he produced a 56-yard scoring run, bursting out of a pack and outrunning defenders to the end zone, setting off a celebration on the B.C. Rain side of the stadium.

Jordan Vines intercepted a Vigor pass a few moments later and all the Red Raiders had to do was run out the clock.

B.C. Rain, 1-1, is off next week, but returns to action on Friday, Sept. 2, at Faith Academy. Vigor, 1-1, travels to Citronelle next Friday.

In another Thursday night game involving a team in the Lagniappe coverage area, Daphne lost at Carver-Montgomery 27-14.