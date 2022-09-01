With their 20-7 victory over then-No. 2 ranked Vigor — the 2021 Class 4A state champion — the B.C. Rain Raiders, led by head coach Lawrence Yelding, earned this week’s Lagniappe Team of the Week honor. The award is sponsored by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The Red Raiders ran their record to 1-1 on the season with the victory over the Wolves, who are now a Class 5A tea,. The game took place at Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex last Thursday night.

The team was awarded its Lagniappe Team of the Week banner Wednesday afternoon before practice. Helping present the banner was MCSO Deputy Charles Pharr.

B.C. Rain off this week. The Red Raiders’ next game is scheduled Friday, Sept. 9 at Faith Academy.