The 2021 Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series, being played at Hank Aaron Stadium, is changing its schedule for Monday’s game based on the threat of inclement weather.

The tournament opened with four games Saturday and four more games on Sunday, using a schedule that featured games being played at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. With the threat of rain entering the area Monday afternoon, the schedule for those games has been moved up and the timeframe for completing games has been shortened.

On Monday, games are scheduled for 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. While the shorter timeframe to complete games may not be realized, the plan is to have teams at the stadium and ready to play at their new scheduled times. There will be only a 15-minute break between games on Monday.

The schedule now finds Midwest Plains facing Dexter, Mo., at 8 a.m. on Monday, followed by Pacific Northwest vs. Pacific Southwest at 10 a.m. Middle Atlantic will take on Northeast at noon and the host Alabama Rawdogs of Mobile will face Ohio Valley at 2 p.m.

Forecasts will likely determine the scheduled game time going forward.

The Rawdogs, the defending champions (having won the crown in 2019 at the University of Mobile; the 2020 World Series was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions), won their first game Saturday night against Dexter, Mo., 12-1 in five innings. They enter Monday’s game with a 2-0 record having defeated Southeast 12-2 Sunday night.

The 10-team tournament is featuring pool play July 31 through Aug. 4, with two, five-team pools — the American pool (Mobile, Dexter, Ohio Valley, Southeast and Midwest Plains) and National pool (Northeast, Pacific Northwest, Pacific Southwest, Middle Atlantic and Southwest). The top three teams in each pool advance to a single-elimination, championship bracket to be played Aug. 5-7. The top seeds in both pools will receive a bye the first night (Aug. 5) of championship play while the No. 2 America seed plays the No. 3 National seed and the No. 2 National seed plays the No. 3 American seed. The Aug. 5 winners advance to face the top-seeded teams on Aug. 6 and the winners of those games advance to the championship game on Saturday, Aug. 7, currently scheduled for 1 p.m.