After a year’s absence because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 16-18 Babe Ruth World Series will begin at Mobile’s Hank Aaron Stadium.

Mobile’s Alabama Rawdogs will serve as the host team and look to successfully defend their World Series championship from 2019, when the tournament was held (with the exception of one game at The Hank) at the University of Mobile’s Jacobs Field. Scheduled for The Hank in its entirety last year, the tournament makes its return with four games slated Saturday.

The Rawdogs return as the host team along with nine other all-star teams from across the country — teams representing New England, Pacific Southwest, Pacific Northwest, Southwest, Southeast, Middle Atlantic, Ohio Valley, Midwest Plains and Missouri state champion Dexter, Mo. The Dexter team replaces the all-star team from the country of Curacao, which opted out of the tournament.

Friday night, July 30, there will be a Fanfest at The Hank that will feature a Home Run Derby beginning at 2 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

Games begin on Saturday, July 31, with Pacific Southwest facing New England at 10 a.m., Southeast facing Ohio Valley at 1 p.m., Southwest taking on Middle Atlantic at 4 p.m., and Mobile meeting Dexter, Mo., at 7 p.m. Pacific Northwest plays its first game on Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. against Southwest, and Midwest Plains has its first game at 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 against Ohio Valley.

The tournament features two pools — the National Pool featuring New England, Southwest, Pacific Northwest, Pacific Southwest and Middle Atlantic, and the American Pool featuring Mobile, Dexter, Ohio Valley, Southeast and Midwest Plains. The top three teams following pool play July 31 through Aug. 4, will advance to single-elimination championship play.

The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds from both pods, American vs. National, will play each other at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Aug. 5, with the winners advancing to face the No. 1 seeds, who receive a bye in the first round of championship play, on Aug. 6. The winners from the Aug. 6 games will meet at 1 p.m. on Aug. 7 for the World Series championship.

Tickets for the tournament are currently available on the Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group website (mobileseg.com).