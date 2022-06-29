The Spring Hill College athletics program placed second in the final standings of the 2021-22 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Commissioner’s Cup in both the men’s and women’s categories. The recipient of the Commissioner’s Cup is based on a point system that reflects the place of finish of each team in conference play. It is presented to the athletic department within the conference that has excelled in both men’s and women’s sports. A scoring system of 10 points for conference titles, seven for runner-up championship finishes and four for third-place championship finishes is used to determine the all-sports standings. Spring Hill finished second with 31 points in both categories, which included championships in men’s golf, baseball, women’s cross-country and women’s volleyball. The Badgers also tallied runner-up positions in softball and men’s tennis, as well as third-place finishes in men’s cross-country and women’s outdoor track and field. The SIAC does not sponsor men’s and women’s soccer, women’s golf or beach volleyball, while SHC does not participate in the SIAC-sponsored sports of football, indoor track and field, and men’s volleyball. Benedict College paced both men’s and women’s competition during the 2021-22 season, finishing with six conference titles, one runner-up title and two third-place finishes. The Tigers claimed their championship crown in men’s cross-country, men’s tennis and men’s track and field. They finished as men’s basketball championship runner-up and in third place in the inaugural men’s volleyball championship. The Lady Tigers were crowned champions in basketball, tennis and track and field. The Lady Tigers also finished third at the women’s cross-country meet.

Sucher finished 7th

Former St. Paul’s and UAB standout Zack Sucher placed seventh in last weekend’s Live and Work in Maine Open on the Korn Ferry Tour, part of the PGA Tour. Sucher fired a 7-under-par 64 in Sunday’s final round, which tied for the best round of the day. He finished at 12-under for the tournament, eight shots behind winner Pierceson Coody, who finished at 20-under for the four-day, 72-hole event, and was 7-under on the front nine on Sunday. Sucher started quickly, making birdies on five of his first six holes. He would finish with a 30 on the front nine. He went 2-under on the back nine for the 7-under score on the par-71 layout. At St. Paul’s Sucher was an all-state basketball player as well as a golfer. He played collegiately at UAB where he was a two-time All-America selection and was a medalist in seven tournaments. Sucher earned $19,700 for his finish.

Brown joins Jags

Former St. Mary’s basketball player Judah Brown announced on his Instagram account over the weekend he is transferring to South Alabama. St. Mary’s, a member of the West Coast Conference, earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament this past season. The 6-foot-6 Brown will have three years of eligibility remaining after spending the past two seasons at St. Mary’s. He averaged 1.7 points and only 4.5 minutes of playing time per game last season. He is one of five transfers who are set to join the Jaguars’ program for the 2022-23 season, including Kevin Samuel (Florida Gulf Coast), Elijah Ormiston (Concordia-St. Paul), Owen White (Michigan Tech) and Isaiah Moore (Franklin Pierce). The Jags have also signed two prep players who will be eligible this season — Julian Margrave and Jamar Franklin.