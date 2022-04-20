Spring Hill head coach Frank Sims claimed his 1,000th victory as a college head coach Tuesday night at historic Stan Galle Field in the Badgers’ 6-3 win over West Florida.

The victory was the ninth straight for the Badgers who improved their overall record on the year to 28-11. They are also 17-4 in Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play. Sims’ overall record at Spring Hill is now 964-916-3, He has been head coach at the school since the final 10 games of the 1985 season. His overall record as a college head coach is 1,000-926-3.

“It’s relief right at the moment,’ Sims said after the game of attaining the milestone. “I think it just means I’ve been in it doing for a long time and I’ve been very blessed to have a lot of good players. This is another good example of our team this year. They are resilient. They played great tonight. If they can carry this one the rest of the year and go to the (SIAC) tournament we can win the tournament, which is our goal every year, and then go to the regional and maybe make a little noise there too.”

Sims, who spent one season at Milton, Wisc., College as head coach in 1982, posting a 36-10 record, announced prior to the start of the season that this would be his last year at the helm of the Badgers’ program. He is retiring and planning to enjoy time with family and playing a little golf.

“I was a little bit (nervous going into the game),” Sims admitted. “I’ve coached probably a little over 2,000 games in my life and, yeah, I had a few butterflies. In that last inning I’m sitting there and going, oh please, let’s have a one-two-three inning.”

They did, and when the final out was recorded on a called third strike the celebration began. His players gathered around him along the home first-base side and a couple of them grabbed the water cooler for the traditional celebratory splashing in such situations. He was congratulated by the West Florida coaches and then several fans, family members, students, other athletes at the school, former players and school officials took to the field to offer their congratulations as well.

Spring Hill will try to pick up their 10th consecutive win and Sims’ 1,001st all-time win Wednesday night when the Badgers face Loyola-New Orleans at Stan Galle Field. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.