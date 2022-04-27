He took a seat in the corner of the home team’s first-base dugout closest to home plate, his hat off and legs crossed, trying to look calm. Outwardly, it seemed Frank Sims was taking in just another game, just another situation where one more out would give Spring Hill College a win. Inwardly, though, there was more activity.

“I was a little bit [nervous],” Sims admitted after the Badgers secured a 6-3 win over West Florida on April 19 at Stan Galle Field for his 1,000th career victory. “I’ve coached probably a little over 2,000 games in my life and, yeah, I had a few butterflies. In that last inning, I’m sitting there and going, ‘Oh, please, let’s have a one-two-three inning.’”

They did, in fact, have a one-two-three inning, the last out coming with the West Florida batter looking at a called third strike and the home plate umpire adding a little extra emphasis to his call. Sims placed his cap on his head, hugged his assistant coaches and stepped out of the dugout to an ovation from the Spring Hill fans who had hoped to witness the milestone win. He was quickly surrounded by his players and, of course, was the target of a celebratory cooler of water bath. He didn’t seem to mind.

“It’s relief right at the moment,” Sims said after the game when asked about his emotions. “I think it just means I’ve been in it for a long time and I’ve been very blessed to have a lot of good players. This is another good example of our team this year. They are resilient. They played great tonight. If they can carry this one the rest of the year and go to the [SIAC] tournament, we can win the tournament, which is our goal every year, and then go to the regional and maybe make a little noise there too.”

Since the final 10 games of the 1985 season, Sims has led the Spring Hill baseball program, through ups and downs, championship seasons and seasons in which the team struggled. This will be his final season in charge. He announced prior to the season he would retire when the 2022 season came to an end. Getting his 1,000th win in his final year adds to the memories he’ll take with him.

“It feels nice,” he said the next day. “I had a hard time going to sleep [Tuesday] night. My family and I went to Texas Roadhouse and I had a steak at about 9 o’clock. It’s sinking in a little more now [Wednesday] that I’m out here on the field — 1,000 games, that’s a lot of wins. And I’ve been getting so many texts and emails from some of my old players, some of my first recruits ever, and it just kind of puts things into perspective a little bit. We’ve come such a long way and some of those kids were a part of our first win or two, and now it’s 1,000 wins later. It’s still hard to fathom that we did this, they did it. Most coaches don’t start out thinking, ‘I’m going to get 1,000 wins in my career.’ Those thoughts never crossed my mind until I got to about 900.

“It’s just a neat thing. It’s fun. It made the game great last night; it was a really good game. The kids were happy and that’s the main thing. That’s what makes me happy is making sure the kids are having a good time.”

Under Sims’ direction, there have been a lot of good times for Spring Hill’s program and its players. And for him as well.

“You know, in baseball, bad hops or crazy hits can happen and you can lose a game real quick,” Sims said. “I’m a little cautious most of the time. I’m not near as excitable as I was when I was younger. I learned a long time ago that the game is in the hands of the kids out there. I can position them and I can do this and do that, but it’s still up to them.”

The milestone victory gave Sims a sense of what he has accomplished in the game aside from the won-lost records.

“You really don’t know how many lives that you touch when you do something like this for this long,” he said. “You think about all the kids who have been through the program and all the people I’ve met through it and our opponents, too. I have other coaches texting and emailing me and calling and saying congratulations. I think when you’re doing all this you don’t know how many lives you touch, and then when you get some really nice, genuine messages and texts and emails, it almost brought me to tears a couple of times. I know probably in six months or a year I’ll probably realize more the impact that we had.”

Pitcher Micah Morgan said the players were eager to get Sims his 1,000th victory and they wanted it to come against West Florida, the first opportunity they had to do so. The victory was the ninth straight, and the players were counting down the wins, Morgan said.

“It was just a great thing to be a part of,” he said. “[Coach Sims] works super hard and we all work super hard and he was so deserving of it. As a whole, from start to finish, it was just a great game, a great win. The anticipation was high. I’m just glad we got the job done. It was an awesome experience. It was something to work for. It’s good to back up our coaches. Every game we come out here and give it our all. It was an awesome thing for us to do for him tonight.”

Sims said earlier in his career he had opportunities to take jobs elsewhere, including as an assistant coach and recruiter for “a national program.” He said he stayed because it was a quality-of-life decision, and he added, he hasn’t regretted the decision.

“COVID sort of screwed us up or I might have had [the milestone win] a year or two ago maybe,” Sims said. “I sat down — my wife and I, she retired this year — we sat down and I said, ‘This is it, whether I get 1,000 or not, this is going to be my last season.’ We’re going to go see the grandkids and play a little golf and that kind of thing. I will miss it, I will miss the people. But I’m not going to miss all the little things — I have to be here or I have to do that. It’s time to go play a little golf.”

Well, not right away. There may be more accomplishments ahead as the Badgers chase a conference title and hope to earn a spot in the national tournament.

“We had an inkling in the fall that we could have a decent team — we can swing it a little bit and we play decent defense,” he said. “So I thought 28 [wins] was very doable and turns out it was, and hopefully, we can win 30-plus. That’s always a good year in college baseball if you can win 30 games, especially in the South where there are a lot of good teams.”

And the 1,000th win arrived along the way. “It happened and we’re excited. The whole family was excited,” Sims said.