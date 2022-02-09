Photo | Jim Stennett



A couple of phone calls and a visit to the campus led to Frank Sims agreeing to become the head baseball coach at Spring Hill College. He has held the job since the final three weeks of the 1985 season. Last Saturday, Sims and the Badgers started the 2022 season, which marks his 37th year at the school, and, it was announced Tuesday, his final season.

Now with 938 victories at Spring Hill and 972 as a college head coach, Sims said it’s time for someone else to take the reins of the program.

Advertisements Orange Beach Performing Arts

“It did,” Sims said when asked if it felt different taking the field Saturday, knowing this is his final season as a coach. “My wife [Dana] said something about it being the first game of my last year. I said, ‘Yeah, it is.’ But I get involved in the game, so I really didn’t think too much about it. We’ve just got to get through this year, and we’re trying to have a good season. Everything comes to an end. It’s just that time. I think it’s time for someone younger to come in and take care of the program. Me and my wife are going to travel and go see the grandkids. I’m 69 and still pretty healthy and hopefully, we can enjoy the next 15 to 20 years of our lives.”

The native of Charleston, Illinois, discovered baseball at the age of 4. He played Tiny Tot and T-ball and took the natural progression through the game, improving his skills and adding to his passing and interest in the game. He was offered a pro contract after high school graduation, but his family thought he would be better served with a college education. He attended the University of Iowa where he pitched for the Hawkeyes and was part of a co-Big Ten championship team. He played some baseball after his college career and eventually faced the big question: “What am I going to do for the rest of my life?”

The answer was coaching baseball. He spent some time as a graduate assistant coach, was a high school head coach and served as a college assistant at Eastern Illinois, Morehead State and Wisconsin-Whitewater. He spent one year as head coach at Milton College where he posted a 36-10 record and led the team to the NAIA regional tournament.

Then he got the call from Spring Hill.

“I came over and liked what I saw,” Sims said. “At the time, my son Drew was 4 months old and now he’s 37. It was kind of a love affair at first. I had never heard of [the school] before. The campus was gorgeous and the field [Stan Galle Field] was neat.”

A Mickey Mantle fan, Sims claimed jersey No. 7 and he was on his way. Thanks to a doubleheader sweep last Saturday, Sims’ overall record at Spring Hill is now 938-905-3 and overall as a head coach, he’s 974-915-3. He is a five-time Coach of the Year recipient and has led the Badgers to 26 20-win seasons, six 30-win seasons and two 40-win seasons. In 2017 he was inducted into the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“My wife retired in December from Mobile County Schools and we have six grandchildren now — four in North Carolina, two are here,” Sims said. “But you just know. And it was time. I still have a passion for the game and I still love being around it and the players. But it’s just time. … I want to go enjoy the kids and the grandkids. My wife and I both love to travel and go hiking and biking and things like that. … I’m very proud of what we’ve done here in 37 years and I will miss it greatly. It’s just time to go.”

Spring Hill Director of Athletics Joe Niland, who coached men’s basketball at the school before taking the same job at the University of Mobile and recently returning to Spring Hill in his current position, said Sims has played an important role in many sports at the school, not just baseball. He noted Sims’ work in improving historic Stan Galle Field over the years, including adding lights and a fieldhouse. He is also credited with assisting in the addition of softball and aiding many other programs.

“But the biggest thing is Frank is as solid as the day is long,” Niland said. “He’s stable, he’s solid and he’s got good values and he has brought that to the college. He just came to work every day. That competitive nature and stability, you don’t see that many places anymore, where one coach is there for so long. Frank Sims is baseball at Spring Hill College.”

Sims enters this season chasing 1,000 wins and looking for a full and successful season. The past two seasons had been shortened because of COVID cancellations. He said winning the regular-season championship, conference tournament and reaching the regionals of the national tournament and seeing what can happen from there are the goals, as they have always been.

He also noted other aspects of his Spring Hill career and what lies ahead.

On what stands out as he looks back on his career: “I think the players. We came in in ’85 in a tough situation and we kind of straightened the program out a little bit. We had a good run there in the early years and then the administration decided to take away most of our scholarships around 2002 to about 2012, so we went from being a top 25-type team in the NAIA, from a team winning 30-35 games a year to a team maybe winning 18-20 games a year. We weren’t competing for conference championships like we used to and those were tough years.”

On his favorite memories: “We’ve had some great moments. We beat the No. 1-ranked team in the nation probably six of seven times since we’ve been here, and that’s been fun. But to be honest, to me it was the kids and the people around us — the Joe Nilands and Carl Nashes and the Terry Fowlers — that we’ve had a wonderful time being around, the coaches that we’ve had around here. It’s been fun. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I had a chance to leave a couple of times, maybe four or five times, over the years and go to a bigger school. But I really wanted the quality of life that I had here with my children and I could come and go as I pleased and run the program as I wanted to, and it’s one of those things where when I get up in the morning I enjoy going to work, and I wouldn’t call it work. It was sort of my passion, so I’ve been lucky to do that.”

On the prospect of reaching 1,000 wins: “It’s neat and if we can win 26 more games it would be great to have 1,000 college wins. … It has a nice ring to it but it’s not the most important thing. I didn’t start coaching to get to 1,000 wins and to do this and to do that. It just sort of creeps up on you. To be honest, if it wasn’t for COVID, we’d probably already have it or be right at it. A lot of people talk about it more than I do.”

On longevity: “I’m very proud of having been in one place and very proud of the program and where it’s at. We did the very best we could with what we had. I tell the kids, don’t complain about what we don’t have, just be happy with what we do have. That kind of stuck with me for a long time once I heard that said.”