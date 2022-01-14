The Mobile Police Department is charging a 22-year-old man with his second murder charge for the shooting death of his girlfriend. His rap sheet shows he was freed on bond for a separate murder charge five months ago.

According to a MPD spokeswoman, police responded to an apartment complex in the 7300 block of Bellingrath Road on Thursday, Jan. 13, in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered 18-year-old Jireh Portis who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and later died as a result of her injuries.

Through an investigation, officers arrested the victim’s boyfriend, Dayvon Bray, 22, of 1307 North Drive, who they allege was the person who shot the woman. He is being charged with murder.

Previously, Bray was arrested in McRae-Helena, Georgia, this past fall on an active warrant following a police chase with local law enforcement. He was extradited back to Mobile County, Alabama, in connection to the murder of Frederick “Boss Hog” James in the 100 block of Hadley L. Davis Street in Prichard on Aug. 3, 2021.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich has said in recent months, there are as many as 125 individuals free on bail on murder charges in Mobile County.

Assistant DA Madison Davis told Lagniappe bond was set for Bray at $200,000 for the murder of James, with the stipulation he wear an ankle monitor and be prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Davis said prosecutors have already filed a motion to revoke bond for a hearing scheduled Monday. They also plan to seek a bond denial for the new murder charge.

As the previous murder charge is still unresolved, Davis said there is no upgrade ability to capital murder for the recent incident. She said this is a classic example of why residents need to approve Aniah’s Law as a constitutional amendment during the November general election. The law would give judges more discretion to hold those charged with murder without bail.

Davis said a judge found probable cause in Bray’s previous murder charge and his case was pending an indictment by a Mobile County Grand Jury.