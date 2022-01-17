Judge’s discretion on murder bail will be expanded 10 times under a new order issued by the Alabama Supreme Court last week.

The high court issued an order on Jan. 14 amending the state’s bail schedule by raising the maximum bond for non-capital murder from $150,000 to $1.5 million.

The order states the schedule is “established as a general rule for circuit, district, and municipal courts in setting bail for persons charged with bailable offenses.”

No other changes were made to the bail schedule. Alabama’s bail schedule for capital felonies range from $50,000 to no bail at all. All other offense types require a monetary condition for release. The supreme court says judges should exercise discretion in setting bail above or below the scheduled amounts.

Chief Justice Tom Parker and associate justices Michael F. Bolin, Alisa Kelli Wise, Tommy Bryan, William B. Sellers, Brady E. Mendheim Jr., Sarah H. Stewart and Jay Mitchell all concurred in the action. Justice Greg Shaw was not listed.

Timing for this rule change corresponds with the city of Mobile suffering its second homicide of the year on Jan. 14, with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jireh Portis. Her boyfriend, 22-year-old Dayvon Bray is being charged for her murder. Bray was free on a $200,000 bond for the August 2021 murder of Frederick “Boss Hog” James in Prichard.

Montgomery District Attorney Daryl Bailey requested the change in November 2021 with a motion filed with the Criminal Rules Committee of the Supreme Court, which it approved.

Bailey recommended the rule change in 2014 that changed murder bail from $75,000 to $150,000.

He said his rationale for needing higher bail is simply the number of murder suspects free on bond who commit another crime. He said it also doesn’t make sense for suspects to face higher bonds for drug crimes than for murder. The bail ceiling for drug trafficking is $1.5 million.

“The fact that you can get arrested for having pills in your pocket and your bail be $1.5 million and the same day someone brutally murders someone and your bail is maxed at $150,000 is absolutely ridiculous,” Bailey told Lagniappe during a previous interview.

Other bail amounts are as follows:

Felonies:

Capital felony: $ 50,000 to no bail

Murder $15,000 to $1,500,000

Class A felony $10,000 to $60,000

Class B felony $5,000 to $30,000

Class C felony $2,500 to $15,000

Drug manufacturing and trafficking $5,000 to $1,500,000

Class D felony $1,000 to $10,000

Misdemeanors (not included elsewhere in the schedule):

Class A misdemeanor $300 to $6,000

Class B misdemeanor $300 to $3,000

Class C misdemeanor $300 to $1,000

Violation $300 to $500

Municipal-Ordinance Violations: $300 to $1,000

Traffic-Related Offenses:

DUI $1,000 to $7,500

Reckless Driving $300 to $1,000

Speeding $300 to $500

Other traffic violations $300 to $500

Lagniappe has requested comment from local law enforcement and judges concerning the amended bail schedule.