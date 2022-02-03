As teams across the state brace for area tournaments next week, signaling the start off the high school basketball postseason, the Alabama Sports Writers Association has issued its latest rankings for Class 1A-7A in AHSAA play as well as for AISA in both boys and girls play.

In the Lagniappe coverage area, the Baker boys’ team is ranked No. 1 in Class 7A and the Cottage Hill Christian boys are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A. McGill-Toolen, ranked No. 1 in the boys’ Class 6A poll last week, dropped to No. 4 with a loss to Theodore. UMS-Wright’s girls’ team holds the No. 2 spot in Class 5A, while the Davidson girls are ranked No. 3 in Class 7A.

Other area team ranked this week include No. 7 Fairhope, No. 8 Foley and No. 9 Theodore in Class 7A girls, with Daphne receiving votes but not earning Top 10 status. Gulf Shores is ranked No. 6 and McGill is ranked No. 7 in Class 6A girls, with Williamson holding he No. 4 spot in Class 4A girls. St. Luke’s is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A girls.

In boys’ rankings, Spanish Fort is No. 7 in Class 6A, with Blount receiving votes. UMS received votes in Class 5A and Williamson holds the No. 5 spot in Class 4A. St. Luke’s is ranked No. 4 in Class 2A.

The No. 1-ranked boys team include Baker (7A), Mountain Brook (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A), Westminster Christian (4A), Cottage Hill (3A), Midfield (2A), Autaugaville (aA) and Autauga Academy (AISA). In girls’ play, the No. 1 teams are Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A), Deshler (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Skyline (1) and Gelnwood (AISA).