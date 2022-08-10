Baker Head Coach Steve Norman

Last in a series

While most of the other Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) regions involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area feature much different lineups than the previous two seasons, Class 7A, Region 1 remains relatively intact for the next two years.

Previously a nine-team region, Region 1 is now a seven-team region, with Theodore and Murphy moving down to Class 6A as the only changes. No other teams moved up a classification and no teams from other regions moved in. Everyone in the region knows everyone and now only seven teams are chasing the region’s four playoff spots instead of nine. And one of the teams that routinely claimed one of the postseason spots — Theodore — is now in Class 6A.

That leaves a lineup of Baker, Davidson, Alma Bryant and Mary G. Montgomery from Mobile County and Fairhope, Foley and Daphne from Baldwin County making up Region 1.

Fairhope is the defending region champ, having posted an unblemished region record a year ago and a 9-2 overall mark. Baker, 7-4, also made the playoffs last year. The remainder of the region, of the teams that return from a year ago, struggled for the most part, Daphne’s 5-5 record being the best of the lot. That is expected to make things competitive this season.

According to Lagniappe’s Prep Picks Panel — radio show hosts Randy Kennedy and Tim Taylor (a.k.a. Pigskin Pete), longtime sports journalist Darron Patterson and Lagniappe sports editor Tommy Hicks — Baker is the team to best this season. The Hornets received all four first-place votes in the poll. Fairhope is tabbed as the region’s No. 2 team, followed in order by Daphne, Foley, MGM, Alma Bryant and Davidson.

MGM, which did not win a game last year, has a new head coach in Zach Golson, and expectations for the team are on the rise. Davidson is also expected to be an improved team and Foley, entering its third season under Deric Scott, is also making headway. The same is expected of Alma Bryant, entering its second season under Bart Sessions’ leadership.

“It’s a seven-team region, which I’m not crazy about because it makes it so hard for you to schedule,” Fairhope head coach Tim Carter said. “Scheduling is very difficult when you’re a seven-team region. But it’s two less region opponents, so I guess it might help you toward the playoffs. But I don’t know, I’m not a big fan. We’re going to live with it, and we’re playing the same people for the most part, so that’s something that helps with your familiarity.”

Carter said there should be few surprises this season as the region remained intact with the exception of Theodore and Murphy dropping down a classification.

“We have teams that you’re very familiar with,” he said. “We lost a couple of teams that were competitive in our region. Theodore might have been for the last three or four years the team that everybody was shooting for, and they dropped down. That’s one really good team gone. Of course, Murphy has had its moments, but they were down a little bit last year.

“I think I see a lot of the teams that have struggled in the last couple of years making a lot of improvement. I think Bryant in its second year under Coach Sessions is improving. I think the change at Mary Montgomery and the energy with Zach Golson as head coach is good. And of course, I think Foley is really going to come on strong and has a lot of talent in Deric’s third year. It’s going to be very competitive in our region.”

Baker head coach Steve Normand had similar thoughts on the Region 1 race for the upcoming season.

“The thing is it puts us in a little different position, I guess,” he said. “You take Theodore out, which has always been a really good team, and we’re still going to play Theodore in Week 0. That’s always been a really good game for us and they’re a really good opponent. I guess the different dynamic is it forced you to go find [non-region] teams to play and most of the teams in Mobile are 6A or 5A, and with nine teams in their regions, they don’t need many games. So it made it tough to find games from the area. That’s why we ended up playing Dothan, Wetumpka and Mountain Brook as our non-region games, and Theodore. That’s a pretty tough aspect of it, when others don’t need many games but you need more games and you have to go out and find them, which is why we ended up traveling. You take Murphy and Theodore out, it creates a different dynamic in that the playoff situation is totally different now. It’s good and bad.”

Normand echoed Carter’s thoughts considering some of the teams in the region making forward strides.

“The thing that is a little bit different with our region this year is I think most every team is going to be better,” he said. “Bryant is striving to be better this year with Coach Sessions in his second year out there and he’s starting to get things going in the right direction. MGM is a much-improved team with Coach Golson out there. We have played them a couple of times in 7 on 7 and they have a lot of kids out [for football] and they have a great quarterback.

“The teams that have traditionally been weaker teams are all getting better, and that, I think, creates a different dynamic. Davidson — I talked with Coach [Rick] Cauley the other day — and they’re getting better. A lot of kids are coming back from COVID and their team is getting back to full strength. All the teams now are going to be better teams in our region.”

As for his own team, Carter said he likes what he has seen from the Pirates.

“We’ve got a lot of pieces that are missing from last year, but we also have several that are returning,” he said. “I think our offensive skill and defensive skill positions, we return quite a few guys in both places. We’ve still got some guys we have to replace. But we do have quite a few players returning; we’ve got our quarterback and our running back and a couple of receivers. It’s always a little bit of a rebuild. I like our kids. We have 100 kids playing and I’ve got 32 seniors, so we’ve got some guys who have been there and done it before, so I think we’ll be very competitive.”

As for Baker, Normand said there is a certain trait he sees developing with his team that should play in its favor.

“I tell you what I like about my guys is they have a lot of fight in them,” Normand said. “Throughout the summer they have been really chomping at the bit to get out there and play. They really want to play, which is good. I think almost every 7-on-7 competition we went to we got rained out, but just having that competition was good and our guys really love getting out there and competing, they just enjoy playing against good competition and trying to prove themselves.”