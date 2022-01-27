The Baker and McGill-Toolen boys’ teams held on to their No. 1 rankings in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep basketball poll. The Baker boys are ranked No. 1 in Class 7A, while the McGill-Toolen boys are the top-ranked team in Class 6A.

Several other teams in the Lagniappe coverage area also retained their rankings in the poll. The list includes the Cottage Hill boys, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A; the UMS-Wright girls, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A; the Spanish Fort boys, ranked No. 3 in Class 6A; and the Davidson girls, ranked No. 3 in Class 7A.

Other local teams also ranked in girls’ play include Fairhope (No. 7), Theodore (No. 8) and Foley (No. 10) in Class 7A; Gulf Shores (No. 8) in Class 6A; Williamson (No. 5) in Class 4A and St. Luke’s (No. 9) in Class 2A. In the boys’ poll, UMS-Wright received votes in Class 5A, Williamson is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and St. Luke’s is ranked No. 5 in Class 2A.

Joining Baker and McGill as top-ranked boys’ teams is Lee-Huntsville (5A), Sumter Central (4A), Plainview (3A), Midfield (2A), Autaugaville (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). In the girls’ poll, Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A), Deshler (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Skyline (1A) and Glenwood (AISA) hold the top rankings.