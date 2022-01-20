The Baker and McGill-Toolen boys teams held on to the top rankings in their respective classifications in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep basketball polls. Baker is the top-ranked team in Class 7A, while McGill holds the top spot in Class 6A. Cottage Hill Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A boys and Spanish Fort is the No. 3-ranked team in Class 6A.

On the girls’ side, Davidson is ranked No. 2 in Class 7A and UMS-Wright is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A.

Other area teams are also ranked this week or received votes but did not earn enough points to claim a Top 10 spot. In boys’ play, Blount is ranked No. 10 in Class 6A, Williamson is No. 6 in Class 4A and St. Luke’s is No. 5 in Class 2A. In Class 7A girls, Fairhope is No. 7, Theodore is No. 8 and Foley is No. 10, giving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area four of the 10 7A slots. Gulf Shores is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A and McGill is ranked No. 10 while Baldwin County received votes. Williamson is the No. 5-ranked Class 4A team in the state and St. Luke’s received votes in Class 2A.

Lee-Huntsville holds the No. 1 slot in boys’ Class 5A play. Other boys’ No. 1-ranked teams include Sumter-Central (4A), Plainview (3A), Midfield (2A), Autaugaville (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). The top-ranked teams in girls’ play include Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A), Deshler (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Skyline (1A) and Glenwood (AISA).