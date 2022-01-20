The Baker and McGill-Toolen boys teams held on to the top rankings in their respective classifications in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association prep basketball polls. Baker is the top-ranked team in Class 7A, while McGill holds the top spot in Class 6A. Cottage Hill Christian is ranked No. 2 in Class 3A boys and Spanish Fort is the No. 3-ranked team in Class 6A.
On the girls’ side, Davidson is ranked No. 2 in Class 7A and UMS-Wright is ranked No. 3 in Class 5A.
Other area teams are also ranked this week or received votes but did not earn enough points to claim a Top 10 spot. In boys’ play, Blount is ranked No. 10 in Class 6A, Williamson is No. 6 in Class 4A and St. Luke’s is No. 5 in Class 2A. In Class 7A girls, Fairhope is No. 7, Theodore is No. 8 and Foley is No. 10, giving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area four of the 10 7A slots. Gulf Shores is ranked No. 8 in Class 6A and McGill is ranked No. 10 while Baldwin County received votes. Williamson is the No. 5-ranked Class 4A team in the state and St. Luke’s received votes in Class 2A.
Lee-Huntsville holds the No. 1 slot in boys’ Class 5A play. Other boys’ No. 1-ranked teams include Sumter-Central (4A), Plainview (3A), Midfield (2A), Autaugaville (1A) and Pike Liberal Arts (AISA). The top-ranked teams in girls’ play include Hoover (7A), Hazel Green (6A), Lee-Huntsville (5A), Deshler (4A), Prattville Christian (3A), Pisgah (2A), Skyline (1A) and Glenwood (AISA).
This page is available to our subscribers. Join us right now to get the latest local news from local reporters for local readers.
The best deal is found by clicking here. Click here right now to find out more. Check it out.
Already a member of the Lagniappe family? Sign in by clicking here